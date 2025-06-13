Marketing & Media Advertising
    Dentsu Digital Inc. awarded New York Festivals 2025 Best of Show Award

    The New York Festivals Advertising Awards (NYFA) 2025 winners have been announced, with Dentsu Digital Inc. awarded the 2025 Best of Show Award for Sato 2531 for Think Name Project.
    13 Jun 2025
    13 Jun 2025
    The New York Festivals Advertising Awards (NYFA) 2025 winners have been announced (Image supplied)
    The New York Festivals Advertising Awards (NYFA) 2025 winners have been announced (Image supplied)

    In addition, eight Grand Awards, 57 Gold Tower Awards, 68 Silver Towers, and 114 Bronze Towers were awarded.

    Best of show

    Dentsu Digital Inc.’s Sato 2531 for Think Name Project sought to advance gender equality by addressing the identity loss and career setbacks many women face due to Japan’s law requiring married couples to share the same surname.

    The campaign sparked global attention: featured by over 1,500 media outlets in 102 countries, presented at a Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare press conference, and submitted to UN Women.

    Forty organisations joined the movement by temporarily adopting the surname “Sato.”

    The UN has since urged Japan to revise the law within two years.

    The public momentum helped elect a prime minister who supports the change.

    The 2025 Grand Awards

    - Branded content/entertainment: McCann XBC From Fan to Featured – Mastercard

    - Collaboration & partnerships: Dentsu Digital Inc. SATO 2531 – Think Name Project

    - Film Craft: Klick Health 47 – Café Joyeux

    - NYF Cristal Village Award: MullenLowe MENA The Art Of Stains – OMO (Dirt is Good)

    - Outdoor: VML Thanks for Coke-Creating – Coca-Cola

    - Public relations: Dentsu Digital Inc. SATO 2531 – Think Name Project

    - Purpose: Dentsu Digital Inc. SATO 2531 – Think Name Project

    - Social media & influencer: Serviceplan Germany “Rainbow Wool” – Schäferei Stücke

    2025 Industry Awards

    The 2025 Industry Award recipients are determined by the number of top-scoring entries that earn trophies, based on results from the New York Festivals 2025 Executive Jury.

    These outstanding companies have set new benchmarks for excellence and left a lasting mark on the global advertising and communications landscape.

    - Agency of the Year - Klick Health

    - Agency Network of the Year – VML

    - Holding Company of the Year – WPP

    - Production Company of the Year - Zombie Studio

    - Brand of the Year - Café Joyeux

    All entries into the 2025 NYF Advertising Awards competition were judged by 350+ members of NYF’s Shortlist Jury, 2025 Executive Jury, and speciality executive juries, including Film Craft, Design, PR, and Future Now.

