Marketers play a major role in promoting and influencing consumption culture, and arguably our perception of what constitutes enough and what constitutes economic well-being.

Source: © 123rf 123rf Beate Stiehler-Mulder says marketers need to promote a more sustainable consumption culture

They create desires and aspirations, shape beauty standards, promote consumerism (creating needs for products that may not have existed before), reinforce stereotypes, influence social behaviour, influence norms by consistently portraying desirable behaviours, and create global cultures and subcultures (using advertising, product placements, etc.)

At the origin of this is culture, and on a global scale, the world is dominated by a Western culture that is rooted in individualism.

Individualism

Individualism typifies a focus on individual rights and freedom, emphasising personal achievement and success, a preference for competition over cooperation, and a strong sense of independence.

Through a process of acculturation (diffusion of and adoption of a specific culture), the Western dominant culture (of individualism) is spread as companies globalise.

In the book by Mishra, Age of Anger, individualism is described as a double-edged sword.

The author explains that Western ideals of individual achievement and self-reliance are positive forces in many ways.

Unfortunately, when those individual goals are not met, it can lead to feelings of isolation and disappointment, fuelling feelings of anger and resentment among people.

Collectivism

The opposite of individualism is collectivism.

Collectivism internalises group interests and fosters a culture that enhances good coordination and production because teamwork is of the essence.

It considers the group, rather than incentivising individual contributions.

Addressing the root problem

Many authors have called for a move towards sustainable and responsible consumption.

While companies have embarked on initiatives focused on CSR and ESG, even the best initiatives are not addressing the root problem, that is, consumption, and most importantly over overconsumption.

As much as fast fashion brands have, for example, been driving circular economies and recycling initiatives, they’ve never much engaged in promoting balanced consumption.

It is therefore argued that initiatives to promote responsible consumption culture are insufficient and that a more in-depth approach is necessary – a culture change (changing values, norms, and beliefs over time).

What does a responsible consumption culture look like?

Realistically, individualism is needed because a culture promoting innovation is important for growth and societal advancement.

However, this cannot be at the expense of or ignore the contribution of the group, hence the broader social, environmental, and economic impact.

Contrastingly, collectivism internalises group interests and fosters a culture that enhances good coordination and production because teamwork is of the essence.

It considers the group, rather than incentivising individual contributions.

Indilectionism

It is proposed that the indisputable advantages associated with individualism and collectivism provide inspiring avenues for cultural diffusion if marketers integrate both sentiments and start moving away from a global culture that is rooted in dominant individualism.

Companies and marketers need to move towards rooting their initiatives in a new culture, indilectionism.

This draws from scholars’ distinction between individualism and collectivism.

Indilectionism is “a focus on individual performance, achievement, and growth with the purpose of not only uplifting and rewarding the self, but also the community.

“Engaging in competition, but to reward the self and others.

“Having a sense of independence but using this independence to lead and to contribute to positive change that uplifts oneself and others.

“Acknowledge that the individual functions among social forces and that these are a reality which impacts individual well-being and performance – not all are equally equal.”*

Promotion and advertising

This will be predominantly important when marketers engage in promotion and advertising, and as a start, will consist of marketers questioning everything that is produced.

When creating desires and aspirations, ask – how is this communication and product benefiting the individual and society?

When shaping beauty standards – ask, is this realistic, is the independence portrayed demonstrating a contribution that also uplifts others and the greater environment?

When creating needs and promoting consumerism, ask - is how this is being promoted realistic?

Is it considering not only the intended purchaser but also what the purchase can mean to the individual and the environment?

When showcasing cultural settings in advertising, is it realistic, is it diverse, or is it stereotyping?

When promoting a product or service, it also showcases the benefits of the purchase for others (society and the environment).

How culture is shaped

These initiatives should come with deeper thinking and consideration.

Not merely promoting environmental friendliness (which is already being done to a great extent), consider how culture is shaped by what is told and said, and ask, what are the long-term consequences of this message that I am putting out?

The idea of indilectionism is not to criticise, it is to evoke thinking and trigger the asking of questions to move towards a consumption culture that captures the core elements of this definition.

Always focused on the individual and society, maintaining a careful balance, and contemplating who would benefit from the products that are promoted.

If society and the environment are not in the picture, the creative section of companies should be sent back to the drawing board.

Marketers have the power to shape societal culture and should practice caution. Remaining responsible first and profitable second.

This article is an excerpt from a White paper written by the author.

*(Stiehler-Mulder, 2024).