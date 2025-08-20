BehindtheCampaign: Birkenstock invites you to Come Back To You in storytelling campaign

Birkenstock has released a new campaign titled Come Back To You, a storytelling journey rooted in personal style and the grounding beauty of being at ease with oneself.

Bathandwa Ngwendu.

Everyday moments

Through the perspective of four protagonists, the campaign shot by Dan Carter celebrates South African stories and style. The campaign with the tagline #ComeBackToYou explores how Birkenstock fits into everyday moments and the rituals of ease which enable the protagonists to feel more human, more present, and more themselves.

In a world moving ever faster, slowing down is often seen as a luxury, an escape. But the campaign illustrates that the real relief lies in coming back to yourself, in reconnecting with your body and your joy. It’s not a break from life; it’s what allows us to live it more fully.

Celeste Jacobs.

The four local creatives featured in the Come Back To You campaign are Phola Gumede, Celeste Jacobs, Bee Diamondhead, and Bathandwa Ngwendu.

Phola Gumede, a DJ and content creator who co-founded Homie.Lover.Friend, is an integral part of the local music scene’s heartbeat. Gumede experiences comfort when flipping a vinyl and immersing in every detail of the music. When savouring a cup of tea with her partner, or at a gathering with loved ones.

Bee Diamondhead.

Gumede, who describes her style as “quirky yet relaxed,” feels at ease when relaxing in balloon pants, a T-shirt and cardigan, as well as her beloved pair of Birkenstock Bostons. “Feeling authentic and pure,” she says. “Not trying too hard or showing up as anyone but myself, no matter the circumstance.”

When endeavoring to come back to herself, writer, editor, and celebrated film photographer Celeste Jacobs leans into stillness, slow observation, and creativity. Some days, it’s writing without an end goal. Or it’s her well-worn Birks, learning a new song on guitar, or noticing shadows dancing on a wall.

Known for his cinematic eye and multi-sensory storytelling, Bathandwa Ngwendu is drawn to things that carry intention, whether it's a well-written sentence, a beautifully shot frame, or a sandal designed to last. “Birkenstock doesn’t chase trends; it focuses on what lasts. That resonates deeply with how I tell stories and how I move through the world. Trends can be fun, but I always come back to pieces that have integrity, story, and staying power.”

Conscious style

A name synonymous with fashion and style, creative director and costume designer Bee Diamondhead lives a fast-paced life moving between sets, shoots and strategy meetings. For her, the meaning of Come Back To You is about conscious style and the relief of slipping into her pair of Birkenstock after a day in heels. It’s spending time alone on a solo walk and taking leisurely baths. Bee says being part of the Come Back To You campaign is affirmation that you can lead with authenticity and still shape culture.



Captured by photographer Dan Carter, Come Back To You embraces a return to self – supported by Birkenstock.

“Besides the obvious synergy that I live and work in my Birks, the dedication to authentic storytelling is something I admire about the brand and excites me to shoot,” said Carter.

Come Back To You highlights some of the most iconic and updated silhouettes, including the Boston in Suede, Oiled Leather, LEVE and Shearling options; the Arizona in Oiled Leather, Suede, Smooth Leather and Birkibuc finishes; along with the UJI and KYOTO Lena styles.

