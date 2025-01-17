Retail Retailers
    Birkenstock opens store at Brooklyn Mall, Pretoria

    17 Jan 2025
    Birkenstock is expanding its footprint in the Tshwane region of South Africa with one of its largest stores in Brooklyn Mall.
    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    Situated in Pretoria’s cosmopolitan suburb, the specialist retail space is a bustling hub of activity set amidst one of the most prestigious neighbourhoods.

    Birkenstock’s new retail space offers consumers a full sensory experience, reflecting the brand relationship with nature and natural elements. The bright contemporary interior features elements of jute, cork and leather, taking inspiration from its iconic footwear.

    Consumers can expect a comprehensive assortment of core styles, fashion-forward colourways and materials, as well as accessories and the newly launched Birkenstock cleaning kits.

    With the rising demand for Birkenstock footwear in South Africa, the brand continues to identify prime retail locations to expand its footprint across the country.

    2024 has seen two new store openings, in Hyde Park, Johannesburg and Brooklyn in Pretoria, with an additional store expected to open in Springfield, Kwa-Zulu Natal.

    Birkenstock continues to stand by its commitment to offer consumers the very best retail experience, having refurbished its Morningside store and with updates coming to the Mall of Africa store in January 2025.

    Birkenstock Brooklyn can be found at Shop 209, Brooklyn Mall at Cnr Veale & Fehrsen Street, Brooklyn, Pretoria.

