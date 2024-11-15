Birkenstock celebrates 250 years with Art & Sole concept store

In celebration of 250 years of shoemaking tradition, Birkenstock has opened the Art & Sole concept store, a 280m2 space with a double-volume ceiling, located at 44 on Stanley, the heartbeat of Johannesburg’s creative community.

Image supplied

Designed as an experiential space, Art & Sole commemorates the unique history of the brand while also celebrating the work of local artists and designers including Mpho Vackier, Naledi Modupi and Mandla Thabethe, to give it a distinctly South African feel.

Birkenstock has a rich history of designing iconic footwear centred around the original Birkenstock footbed. This craftmanship is showcased in a beautiful space where, for a limited period, visitors can immerse themselves in the Birkenstock world.

The celebratory store illustrates how dedication to shoemaking tradition, since 1774, has created an iconic footwear collection and brand motivated by a single purpose – to allow walking as nature intended.

The concept store, designed by TDC&Co, is inspired by the materials that make up Birkenstock shoes - cork, leather, jute and metal - every fabric and finish is representative of the iconic footwear.

Image supplied

Customers are welcomed by Birkenstock storytelling, through a timeline of historic moments lining a flight of stairs leading up to the store. A travelling art installation, by Henry Leutwyler, entitled Walk This Way meets customers upon entering the store, and highlights the rich heritage of the brand.

The exhibition will travel to over 25 locations globally celebrating the brand’s legacy and craftmanship.

The space also houses the Birkenstock Hourglass exhibition, an archive using imagery and objects to showcase the development of the first Birkenstock and how the brand has evolved over 250 years. It tells the story of a shoemaker, a purpose-driven family and its passionate path through time to promote foot health.

Urban Native, a contemporary South African furniture and product design company founded by Mpho Vackier to tell African stories through functional design, provided the thoughtfully selected furniture and décor.

The items are inspired by the natural elements and materials of the Birkenstock shoe: cork, wood, metal and leather. Through this collaboration Birkenstock celebrates the heritage and tradition of her designs.

South African illustrator and artist Naledi Modupi has created three collectable custom box sleeves which shoppers will receive when purchasing shoes at Art & Sole. Modupi’s designs celebrate the rich culture and heritage of her family and South Africans, and add a touch of local flavour to every Birkenstock purchase.

Image supplied

“The opportunity to work on these designs for Birkenstock has been a moment to solidify stories around authenticity through genuine representation. What an honour it is to contribute to such a meaningful legacy - I hope the fresh and proudly South African perspectives I bring also pay homage to the roots that make Birkenstock special”.

In a commitment to supporting the work of local fashion design Birkenstock also called on Mandla Thabethe, founder and designer at Project Inflamed, to showcase his Soweto Born designs at the launch of the new store. Each outfit is styled by Mandla with the perfect Birkenstock pair.

The customer experience at Birkenstock Art & Sole sets the store apart. In addition to the immersive storytelling and inclusion of local art and design, the store offers a customisation station for personalised laser engraving to any pair of Birkenstocks, whether brought from home or bought in the store.

The 250 year celebrations are supported by a local campaign with the tagline: Put your foot in it, you’ll know. A tongue-in-cheek call to action to seek out Birkenstock for unparalleled comfort cradling each step, the confidence of knowing your footwear looks good, and the reassurance that they support your every move.

Birkenstock's Art & Sole concept store is located at 44 on Stanley, Braamfontein Werf, Johannesburg, until 16 December. For more information visit www.bashafrica.com