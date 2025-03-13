Retail Retailers
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress OfficesCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsIMC ConferenceIAB Bookmarks AwardsOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

Heineken BeveragesMpactNielsenIQRainbow ChickenBrandLovePROPAK AFRICA 2025Joe PublicCatchwordsBizcommunity.comScan DisplayEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Retail Retailers

    The Scoin Shop to open flagship store at Brooklyn Mall, Pretoria

    13 Mar 2025
    13 Mar 2025
    South African gold coin and bullion retailer, The Scoin Shop will be opening its new flagship store at Brooklyn Mall, Pretoria.
    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    The team from Urban Flux Studios and Hubo Studio is the creative force behind this seamless and intentional space. Their vision blends heritage, innovation, and security to create an immersive shopping experience that redefines how clients engage with gold.

    Designed as a seamless journey through the world of gold investment, the space is structured into curated rooms that balance exclusivity with accessibility.

    “Our goal was to craft a retail environment that bridges past, present, and future,” explains Rael Demby, CEO of The Scoin Shop.

    “Every element was carefully considered to highlight gold’s intrinsic value while ensuring a premium customer experience.”

    Prestige and innovation

    The store’s aesthetic elevates The Scoin Shop’s brand identity, featuring materials such as brass accents, rich timber, and matte black finishes. Inspired by South Africa’s deep mining history, a sculptural ceiling and stepped flooring enhance the store’s storytelling and create a visual interior.

    Display cases transform each coin into a centrepiece, reinforcing its historical and investment significance.

    “Each coin has a story, and our display system is designed to honour that,” says Blue Bennington, director at Urban Flux Studios.

    Discreet, high-security shopping

    Understanding the security demands of gold trading, the store integrates a layered spatial approach. Clients transition from the public retail space to private consultation areas, culminating in ‘The Vault’ — a secure, intimate setting for high-value transactions.

    A concealed pass-through system ensures only authorised staff handle coins, offering privacy and protection.

    Asher Marcus, founder and lead designer at Hubo Studio, adds, “We were able to turn an awkwardly shaped space into a layout that allows interactive iterations, harnessing playfulness, which is fundamental to the Scoin brand.”

    Read more: The Scoin Shop, Brooklyn Mall, store opening, flagship store opening
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Related
    NextOptions

    BizTrendsTV

    RAPT BizTrendsTV: Li Ndube on Afro-optimism - African growth vs Western degrowth
    Let's do Biz