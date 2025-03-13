The Scoin Shop to open flagship store at Brooklyn Mall, Pretoria

South African gold coin and bullion retailer, The Scoin Shop will be opening its new flagship store at Brooklyn Mall, Pretoria.

Image supplied

The team from Urban Flux Studios and Hubo Studio is the creative force behind this seamless and intentional space. Their vision blends heritage, innovation, and security to create an immersive shopping experience that redefines how clients engage with gold.

Designed as a seamless journey through the world of gold investment, the space is structured into curated rooms that balance exclusivity with accessibility.

“Our goal was to craft a retail environment that bridges past, present, and future,” explains Rael Demby, CEO of The Scoin Shop.

“Every element was carefully considered to highlight gold’s intrinsic value while ensuring a premium customer experience.”

Prestige and innovation

The store’s aesthetic elevates The Scoin Shop’s brand identity, featuring materials such as brass accents, rich timber, and matte black finishes. Inspired by South Africa’s deep mining history, a sculptural ceiling and stepped flooring enhance the store’s storytelling and create a visual interior.

Display cases transform each coin into a centrepiece, reinforcing its historical and investment significance.

“Each coin has a story, and our display system is designed to honour that,” says Blue Bennington, director at Urban Flux Studios.

Discreet, high-security shopping

Understanding the security demands of gold trading, the store integrates a layered spatial approach. Clients transition from the public retail space to private consultation areas, culminating in ‘The Vault’ — a secure, intimate setting for high-value transactions.

A concealed pass-through system ensures only authorised staff handle coins, offering privacy and protection.

Asher Marcus, founder and lead designer at Hubo Studio, adds, “We were able to turn an awkwardly shaped space into a layout that allows interactive iterations, harnessing playfulness, which is fundamental to the Scoin brand.”