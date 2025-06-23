Jet opens new flagship store in Canal Walk

Jet is redefining customer experience in South Africa’s value fashion retail sector with the opening of its new flagship store.

Image supplied

The new 1,800m2 store in Canal Walk, Cape Town, was carefully designed and curated to meet the expectations of Jet’s modern and aspirational customers.

Jeannine de Chaud, Jet’s head of business, says, “This new format store is set to be the future of Jet with a beautiful, multi-faceted, fashion and lifestyle store environment that delivers exceptional customer experience while aligning perfectly to our long-established brand promise of being a trusted value fashion retailer.”

Consumers can look forward to full ranges of Jet’s popular clothing ranges of ladies’, men’s, footwear, kids’, and teens’, including an exclusive Character World fashion zone.

The store’s beauty department showcases a full range of available products including the newly launched CLRS range and a dedicated makeup station.

In step with consumer demand for lifestyle retailing, the Jet Canal Walk store also has exclusive zones for cellular products and a full assortment of inspiring homeware ranges.

To ensure a seamless shopping experience across both in-store and online platforms, the store includes a Bash screen that allows customers to browse and shop online on Bash directly from within the store.

De Chaud says, “The store’s fashion shopping experience has been carefully curated to offer stunning touches that Jet customers haven’t enjoyed before. For instance, there’s an exclusive intimate wear fitting room, a fun selfie wall in the teen girl’s NTK department and digital screens across the store flighting engaging content.

In addition, we have focused on creating spaciousness throughout for ease of shopping which includes sufficient tills at the back of the store for fast check-out. Our aim here is to offer great value-for-money fashion, beauty, homeware and cellular products as always, while our customers have a modern, elevated experience as they shop for the products that support and uplift their lifestyles.”