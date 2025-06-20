Marketing & Media Advertising
    Heineken 0.0 launches high-octane campaign for Apple Original Films’ F1 The Movie

    Heineken 0.0 has unveiled a bold new campaign in support of Apple Original Films’ upcoming F1 The Movie. Directed by the film’s own director and producer, Joseph Kosinski, the campaign stars Brad Pitt and Damson Idris — bringing the thrill of Formula 1 to life both on and off the screen.
    20 Jun 2025
    20 Jun 2025
    The campaign stars Damson Idris and Brad Pitt. Source: Supplied.
    The campaign stars Damson Idris and Brad Pitt. Source: Supplied.

    Alcohol and socialising

    The campaign will launch ahead of the film’s much-anticipated global release on 25 June, from Warner Bros. Pictures. With Heineken 0.0 also featuring directly in the film, the partnership marks the brand’s natural place in the world of Formula 1, having been a sponsor since 2016.

    The campaign from Heineken 0.0 will see the release of a spot featuring Brad Pitt and Damson Idris, created to challenge outdated assumptions around alcohol and socialising.

    The content reflects how modern audiences are rethinking what ‘’choices’’ looks like today. In one standout scene, we see Damson’s character, Joshua Pearce, enjoying a Heineken 0.0, assuming he’s about to drive, when expectations are reversed and in fact it is Brad’s character, Sonny Hayes, getting behind the wheel. Designed to echo the brand’s “When Driving, Or Not” message and delivered within the construct of the films characters, it supports Heineken 0.0’s wider approach to normalising moderation, showing that enjoying a great 0.0 beer doesn’t need a reason.

    Culture

    “At Heineken, we believe culture has the power to shape behaviour,” said Nabil Nasser, global head of Heineken Brand. “By becoming part of F1 The Movie, we’re taking the conversation around moderation into a space that’s global, influential, and emotionally engaging. This partnership isn’t just about visibility – it’s about making alcohol-free choices feel natural, accepted and relevant in the moments that matter, especially in social settings. As leaders in the 0.0 category, we’re committed to redefine what it means to choose moderation today.”

    Damson Idris said: "F1 is intense, it’s fast, it’s high-stakes, and it’s full of pressure. But that’s what makes it exciting. This short film flips the script — not just on racing, but on how we celebrate and connect. Choosing a 0.0 isn’t about holding back, it’s about deciding what works for you and owning it, whatever the moment."

    Joseph Kosinski said: "This film isn’t just about the speed and spectacle of Formula 1, it’s about the emotion and culture around it. Every detail mattered, including our partnerships. We wanted collaborators who understood the world we were building and the shift in how people connect with sport today. Their presence in the film feels authentic, and that was essential to me as a storyteller."

    The F1 The Movie partnership builds on Heineken’s longstanding global sponsorships including Formula 1, the UEFA Champions League, and the US Open - all platforms to champion moderation and support more inclusive drinking choices among fans worldwide.

