The Guardian launches major marketing campaign to boost US presence

The Guardian, the long-established reader-funded news organisation, has launched its first major marketing campaign in the United States. The initiative aims to showcase the paper’s international, independent journalism and reinforce its distinctive voice in a crowded media landscape.

Global viewpoint

Titled The whole picture, the campaign highlights The Guardian’s ability to offer a global viewpoint on news, culture, sport, and lifestyle for audiences in the US and beyond.

In the US, the campaign will be visible across subway lines in New York City via Outfront’s MTA network, with placements on platforms at major stations. Additional visibility comes from digital billboards in prominent locations including Moynihan Train Hall at Penn Station and near Madison Square Garden. The campaign also extends to audio ads on popular Vox Media podcasts, with host-read spots on shows such as Pivot, Where Should We Begin? with Esther Perel, and Today, Explained.

Millions of readers

This push marks a significant step for the Guardian in growing its US presence, emphasising the value of independent journalism in an era of global news saturation.

Katharine Viner, editor-in-chief, Guardian News & Media, said: “For more than a decade, The Guardian has built up a top-tier, thriving edition in the US, with coverage of the climate crisis, racial injustice, gun violence and politics that rivals the top news outlets in America. Over time we’ve grown our US audience to more than 40 million, including hundreds of thousands of paying supporters who value our independent, global perspective.

"Now, with so many US outlets under pressure and others choosing to compromise their editorial independence, we see it as the perfect time to re-introduce ourselves to an American audience, grow our footprint in New York and DC, expand offerings in sports, culture and how to live a good life, and launch our first-ever US podcasts. We know Americans in this moment are craving just what the Guardian provides: journalism that’s global, independent and free.”