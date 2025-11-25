Adobe bets $1.9bn on brand visibility, acquiring Semrush

Adobe has announced it will acquire Semrush, a leading brand visibility platform, in an all-cash transaction for $12.00 per share, representing a total equity value of approximately $1.9bn.

Partner

Semrush is known as a partner for marketers looking to manage brand visibility and audience reach through its data-driven generative engine optimisation (GEO) and search engine optimisation (SEO) solutions.

Adobe is a customer experience orchestration in the agentic AI era with comprehensive solutions spanning content supply chain, customer engagement and brand visibility. Adobe enables 99% of the Fortune 100, including The Coca-Cola Company, General Motors and IBM, to use AI to transform the way they work.

According to the company, brand visibility is top of mind for chief marketing officers as consumers increasingly turn to LLMs, such as ChatGPT and Google’s Gemini, for information, recommendations and purchase decisions. As generative AI platforms become a new interface between customers and brands, organisations that invest in GEO alongside their SEO capabilities are poised to keep their brands represented, discovered and trusted across owned and earned channels.

Bringing its GEO capabilities and more than ten years of SEO expertise, Semrush helps brands enhance their brand visibility and expand audience reach. Semrush’s solutions address a growing, essential need for marketers: remaining discoverable in AI search. As marketers increasingly turn to their SEO teams and partners to drive their generative AI marketing strategies, Semrush provides powerful solutions to deliver brand visibility and relevance. In its most recent quarter, Semrush drove 33% year-over-year Annual Recurring Revenue growth in its enterprise customer segment, earning the trust of industry leaders like Amazon, JPMorganChase and TikTok.

Pain points

With products like AEM, Adobe Analytics and the newly introduced Adobe Brand Concierge, Adobe says it is solving major pain points for brands embracing agentic AI. Together, Adobe and Semrush will deliver a comprehensive solution that gives marketers a holistic understanding of how their brands appear across owned channels, LLMs, traditional search and the wider web.

“Brand visibility is being reshaped by generative AI, and brands that don’t embrace this new opportunity risk losing relevance and revenue,” said Anil Chakravarthy, president of Adobe’s Digital Experience Business. “With Semrush, we’re unlocking GEO for marketers as a new growth channel alongside their SEO, driving more visibility, customer engagement and conversions across the ecosystem.”

“Adobe is an industry leader in helping marketers create personalized customer experiences at scale. With the advent of LLMs and AI-driven search, brands need to understand where and how their customers are engaging in these new channels,” said Bill Wagner, chief executive officer of Semrush. “This combination provides marketers more insights and capabilities to increase their discoverability across today’s evolving digital landscape.”

Generative AI platforms are already driving shifts in consumer behavior. New data from Adobe Analytics showed that traffic from generative AI sources to US retail sites increased by 1,200% year-over-year in October.