LinkedIn taps creators like Steven Bartlett for new video-led growth strategy
LinkedIn has expanded its BrandLink programme, integrating publishers and creators to produce short-form video series sponsored by brands including IBM, SAP, and AT&T Business.
Since the relaunch, video uploads have increased 20%, views are up 36%, and BrandLink revenue nearly tripled in Q2.
The platform is also rolling out creator-led shows hosted by business influencers such as Steven Bartlett, Rebecca Minkoff, and Guy Raz, covering topics from leadership and AI to entrepreneurship.
LinkedIn has introduced new features to support video content, including vertical video formats, improved in-feed design, advanced analytics, and integration with Adobe Express for streamlined ad creation. Connected TV (CTV) ads are now generally available in the US and Canada, offering additional reach for advertisers.