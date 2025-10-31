4 steps to a purpose-driven creativity approach for measurable results

Keshin Govender, head of creative and production at Siemens AG talks about how a purpose-driven creativity approach has given the company measurable results (Image supplied)

We consider how best to convey a desired purpose in various contexts. That focus ensures every piece of creative work feels appropriate for its channel, strategically relevant and human-centred.

In a fast-paced and digital world, countless players compete for audiences’ attention. Time is at a premium, and if a piece of content fails to engage, a potential reader will simply scroll past.

The key to achieving the desired impact is purpose-driven creativity. No creative work exists in a vacuum: Purpose-driven creativity is a sustained effort that pays off over time.

In short, purpose-driven creativity describes an approach to creative work in which every campaign or asset is created with a clear purpose in mind.

Convey feeling, not just facts Facts inform, but emotions motivate. Whether showcasing technology or human stories, purpose is realised through the feelings we evoke. If content isn’t engaging, moving or relevant, it won’t matter to our audience. The information we wish to convey won’t resonate with them. This means it is important to frame creative decisions around human experience, cultural context and channel realities. An effective way to create something engaging is to imbue it with energy. Work that feels alive, confident and purpose-driven naturally attracts attention. Energy ignites curiosity and momentum – which is a prerequisite when all the surrounding content in front of a reader is vying for their time. Simplicity further drives resonance. Every message should have a clear purpose and be communicated without clutter. Noise dilutes impact – clarity ensures our work is both understood and remembered. And being remembered is the ultimate goal of any campaign: Whether shaping perception, inspiring action or strengthening the brand creative work should leave a lasting impression and informs what comes next for the audience.

Excellence is a team effort The strongest concepts emerge through collaboration. Cross-functional teamwork, open exchange and respectful debate refine ideas and execution. Alignment with regional teams, business units and channel owners ensures relevance and impact. The first step toward any creative work involves multiple teams collaborating to establish a strong core concept and clear purpose. Our decision-making at this stage is informed by listening to our audiences, customers and each other. By staying curious and drawing from a variety of sources, including data and lived experience, we keep our creative work forward-looking and adaptive. Striving for excellence means owning outcomes and taking responsibility for results. The success of a campaign is not a matter of chance – it comes from taking responsibility and refining what we create based on feedback. Every iteration strengthens the quality of what we publish.

Know your audience Different audiences and channels have different expectations. Generic posts get passed over for more tailored content. For this reason, work has to be made fit for channel. This means creating and optimising content for each channel and media platform within the digital ecosystem, leveraging features unique to each platform and addressing audience behaviours. Once the purpose, core concept and desired content are established, it’s essential to define the requirements for each social media platform. We adapt the assets that have been created, resizing and adapting them for Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, programmatic, etc. The goal is to maintain the integrity of the original concept while meeting the respective technical requirements and audience behaviours. With this method, we are able to use a single reference source to create a suite of creative written and/or multimedia assets for any given topic or campaign. This approach allows a single reference source to be developed into a suite of creative written and/or multimedia assets for any given topic or campaign.