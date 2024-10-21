Siemens' Keshin Govender's ‘glocal’ approach to build local resonance for a global brand

Repositioning Siemens as a global technology leader while ensuring its communications assets resonate meaningfully with customers locally across the globe are the ongoing communications imperatives of the Siemens global communications team.

Keshin Govender is the head of creative and production at Siemens (globally) and concurrently the head of communications for Siemens in sub-Saharan Africa (Image supplied)

Led by Keshin Govender, who is the head of creative and production at Siemens (globally) and concurrently the head of communications for Siemens in sub-Saharan Africa, he says their top priority, locally and globally, is to advance Siemens as a leading technology company.

“We aim to increase brand awareness, support our sales teams, and empower our customers to accelerate their digital and sustainability transformations by uniquely combining the real and digital worlds.

Govender explains that to achieve this, the brand adapts to cultural nuances and works closely with regional communications functions within Siemens to enhance its relevance and impact.

Resonating locally

A key element is to make the global brand resonate locally.

He explains that they make Siemens resonate locally by listening and adapting.

“We work closely with local partners and communities to understand their unique challenges and opportunities.”

This means tailoring its offerings at a business level. “We also adapt our strategic messaging and creative go-to-market tactics to local nuances, while we ensure our technologies are not only effective but also culturally and economically impactful.”

In his role he is instrumental in refining the brand’s identity into a tech company in South Africa, focusing on showcasing Siemens as a frontrunner in digital transformation.

“I work to empower my ‘glocal’ teams to develop always-on assets for platforms and channels.”

More than tech prowess

As part of this, they refreshed the brand messaging to highlight the brand’s expertise in Industrial AI, Digital Twins, the Industrial metaverse and what they refer to as their corporate core technologies.

However, he points out, it’s not just about tech prowess. “It is about demonstrating how these innovations solve real-world problems and drive sustainable growth across industries.”

“Our solutions go beyond technology; they provide practical applications that help businesses become more agile and sustainable.”

Their brand approach mirrors this. “It is driven by clarity, purpose, and impact, ensuring we effectively communicate the Siemens story and create a cohesive brand experience across all touchpoints,” he explains.

“Through our cross-company digital experiences and always on creative on our platforms and channels, we aim to connect with our audiences on both emotional and intellectual levels while conveying what Siemens stands for,” he says.

He adds,” Additionally, we have refined our global messaging and updated our visual approach with simple, versatile shapes in bold colours.

“These clear and distinctive elements help us promote the company’s key solutions and issues across various scales, from large to small, in a flexible and targeted manner.”

Their efforts have seen steady improvements in their global brand survey as well as an upward trend in its brand position and value on Interbrand’s latest Best Global Brands list.

Digitalisation and sustainability

Siemens has evolved by integrating digitalisation and sustainability into every aspect of its operations.

The industries the brand supports are under pressure to transform and navigate economic uncertainty, stay ahead of disruption, adapt to megatrends, and reduce their environmental footprint.

This rapid pace of technological change presents a constant challenge leading the brand to invest heavily in digital solutions that address current needs while anticipating future demands.

“Siemens has significantly evolved by integrating digitalisation and sustainability into every aspect of our operations,” says Govender.

“Sustainability is a major focus, with a global push for greener technologies presenting a significant opportunity for us to lead with innovations that reduce environmental impact while boosting efficiency and performance.”

He describes Simens technology as integral to everyday life.

“It operates behind the scenes in factories that produce essential goods and create jobs, in buildings crucial to economies like shopping malls, offices, data centres, and warehouses, and in grids supplying electricity to power every aspect of life.”