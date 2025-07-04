South Africa
    Lexi Hall leads Kleber Group’s new Cape Town office

    5 Aug 2025
    5 Aug 2025
    International communications agency Kleber Group has opened its first African office in Cape Town.

    Lexi Hall joins the agency as director for Africa, bringing extensive experience across the continent and a keen understanding of tourism and lifestyle brands that speak to both local and global audiences.

    From left to right: Julia Kleber, CEO and Lexi Hall, director Africa. Source: Supplied.
    From left to right: Julia Kleber, CEO and Lexi Hall, director Africa. Source: Supplied.

    Strategic hub

    Cape Town will serve as a strategic hub for supporting and engaging with markets across Africa, delivering communications services that are locally anchored, regionally attuned, and informed by decades of pan-African expertise.

    This expansion builds on the Group's extensive track record with African destinations, airlines, hotels, and tourism stakeholders. The goal is to deepen engagement across African markets through integrated, locally rooted communication strategies that highlight the region’s diversity and its growing potential in both inbound and outbound tourism. Services include brand strategy, media relations, and digital campaigns, as well as influencer engagement, sustainability communications, trade marketing, and investor relations - all delivered directly from the new Cape Town office.

    A seasoned communications strategist, Hall brings a pan-African perspective and extensive experience working with tourism and lifestyle brands across the continent. She will lead the development of tailor-made strategies that are locally grounded, culturally relevant, and designed to resonate with both African brands and international clients.

    Culture

    “Africa’s rich tourism diversity, cultural strength, and entrepreneurial drive are key forces shaping a sustainable future - both locally and globally,” says Julia Kleber, CEO Kleber Group. “Through our initiative Voice4Africa and our partnership with ReThinking Africa, we aim to further amplify African perspectives and build resilient connections to international markets. With our new office in Cape Town and Lexi Hall’s regional expertise, we are deepening this commitment - grounded in strong local presence and long-term strategic vision.”

    Africa continues to gain global relevance as a destination for European travellers, a rising outbound market, and a hub for intra-continental tourism, mobility, and investment. The Cape Town office positions Kleber Group to respond to these dynamics with greater speed, flexibility, and local knowledge.

    With the new Cape Town office, Kleber Group expands its global footprint to five countries - Germany, Switzerland, Spain, Poland, and South Africa. The locally based team combines regional expertise with international perspective, delivering services from media relations and brand strategy to investor outreach and digital campaigns.

