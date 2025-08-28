South Africa
ICT Telecoms & Networks
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Africa MonthBizTrendsBizTrendsTVOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeMore Sections..

In the news

Can!doTishala CommunicationsBET SoftwareEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

MTN invests R200m in Western Cape network upgrades

MTN South Africa says it will spend R200m this year to improve mobile network coverage and reliability across the Western Cape, as part of its R4.5bn national infrastructure investment programme.
28 Aug 2025
28 Aug 2025
Noluthando Pama | image supplied
Noluthando Pama | image supplied

The operator said the investment will go toward building new base stations and upgrading more than 600 existing sites in the province.

Planned enhancements include backup power systems, site modernisation, expanded 4G and 5G capacity, and improved security to limit downtime during load shedding or periods of high demand.

According to MTN, the upgrades will focus on areas including Khayelitsha, Mitchells Plain, Philippi, Laingsburg, Langa and Delft. Modernisation work has already taken place in parts of Eersterivier, Cape Town suburbs, and the Greater Stellenbosch region.

The company reports that its LTE network currently covers 98.77% of the Western Cape’s population, while its 5G network is expanding to additional communities. MTN said the latest investment is expected to be completed by the end of 2025.

The Western Cape upgrades form part of MTN’s Ambition 2025 strategy, which it says aims to reduce the digital divide and increase access to digital services in South Africa.

“Our mission is simple, to connect the unconnected, strengthen communities, and empower South Africans through technology,” says Noluthando Pama, general manager of MTN in the Western Cape. “This R200m investment in the Western Cape is another step towards making that mission a reality for our customers.”

Read more: MTN, MTN South Africa
Share this article
NextOptions
OptionsNext
Related
Top stories
More news
Let's do Biz