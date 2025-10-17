MTN rolls out Sky Premium to combine home internet, mobile services

MTN South Africa has unveiled MTN Sky Premium, a suite of postpaid mobile plans that combine premium mobile and home internet services. The offering is designed to provide households with integrated connectivity, support, and potential savings on home internet subscriptions.

File photo: Delegates walk past the MTN logo at the Investing in African Mining Indaba 2024 conference in Cape Town, South Africa, 7 February 2024. Reuters/Esa Alexander/File Photo

“Connecting the home remains a key part of MTN’s growth strategy,” says Bertus van der Vyver, general manager for postpaid and home at MTN South Africa.

“Sky Premium integrates mobile and home services, giving customers a single solution for connectivity, productivity, and entertainment.”

The MTN Sky Premium portfolio consists of five plan tiers, ranging from Iron to Platinum. Customers receive both high data allowances and all-network minutes, with select plans including a dedicated premium relationship manager for priority support.

Existing MTN postpaid subscribers can switch to the new plans and combine them with MTN home internet 5G/LTE or MTN fibre.

Key features of MTN Sky Premium include:

Potential home connectivity savings: Up to R800 per month on MTN home internet or fibre subscriptions.

Dedicated premium service: Priority support for all plans, with select tiers including a dedicated relationship manager.

Flexible mobile plans: Data allowances ranging from 15GB to 200GB, with all-network minutes from 800 to 15,000, catering to diverse household needs.

Device integration: Customers can pair plans with smartphones on 24- or 36-month contracts, including bundled offers for Apple devices.

Van der Vyver adds: “Sky Premium provides households with a consolidated connectivity solution while supporting MTN’s broader goal of simplifying access to reliable mobile and home internet services.”

Existing MTN home internet and fibre customers, as well as those using other providers, can join MTN Sky Premium to consolidate services.