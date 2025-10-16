South Africa
    OpenAI, Salesforce launch AI sales tools for SA companies

    Salesforce and OpenAI have expanded their partnership, enabling South African businesses to access Salesforce’s Agentforce 360 platform directly through ChatGPT.
    16 Oct 2025
    Source: Unsplash

    The integration allows companies to query sales records, review customer interactions, and build Tableau visualisations by typing commands in ChatGPT.

    The deal also brings AI-driven commerce tools into the platform, giving merchants the ability to sell products through ChatGPT while retaining full control over orders, payments, and customer relationships.

    Slack users will similarly be able to summon ChatGPT and Codex to summarise conversations, draft content, or complete coding tasks within their workflow.

    “Enterprises can now deliver the same instant intelligence consumers expect from ChatGPT directly into their CRM and collaboration tools,” said Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff.

    OpenAI CEO Sam Altman added that the partnership is “about making the tools people use every day work better together.”

    The partnership highlights a shift in enterprise software towards multi-platform, agent-driven workflows.

    It also signals opportunities for South African businesses to adopt generative AI for sales, analytics, and e-commerce without leaving familiar platforms like ChatGPT or Slack.

