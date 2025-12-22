Is timeshare dead? Why 10 million South Africans say otherwise

For many South Africans, the word timeshare arrives with more emotional weight than one might expect from a holiday product. It carries the echoes of an earlier era: fixed weeks at the same resort, contracts that outlived their usefulness, and obligations that quietly passed from one generation to the next.

For young adults today, this legacy has often shaped the belief that timeshare is outdated, burdensome, or even impossible to escape. It’s no surprise, then, that the phrase “timeshare is dead” continues to surface in conversations about modern travel.

Timeshare has evolved

Broad statements rarely capture the full picture. While the rigid, inflexible timeshare models of decades past may have faded from relevance, holiday ownership has not disappeared. Traditional fixed-week ownership offered families predictability, consistency, and value – benefits that many still appreciate.

At the same time, lifestyles and travel patterns evolved, and younger generations began seeking more variety and flexibility in how they holiday. Earlier ownership formats were sometimes viewed as less flexible, which contributed to the perception that timeshare was more rigid than it truly is, but modern options now complement those long-standing models with added choice and convenience.

Flexibility and choice in modern holiday ownership

Modern holiday ownership allows members to tailor their holidays – choosing the timing, duration, and destination that suits them best.

Whether it’s a spontaneous getaway, a midweek break, an extended trip, or a long-standing family tradition, the system offers the freedom to shape holidays around contemporary lifestyles. It accommodates last-minute escapes, midweek breaks, extended holidays, and annual family traditions with equal ease.

Access and consistency

Members can access a broad network of resorts and destinations through exchange partnerships. The model provides predictable access to quality accommodation without the volatility and inconsistency of the broader travel market. When supported by a well-managed programme, the system guarantees holidays rather than restricting them.

Evidence of relevance

The fact that millions of South Africans continue to participate in holiday ownership indicates that it meets ongoing needs. These holidays represent multi-generational travel, school-break adventures, long-awaited reunions, first-time getaways, and annual traditions that families look forward to year after year.

They reflect trust – the kind of trust that cannot be manufactured or sustained by a system that is outdated or irrelevant. The conversation is not about timeshare dying – it’s about holiday ownership evolving and modern models aligning with today’s travel preferences.

Modern operators and future outlook

It is important to distinguish between outdated models and the contemporary operators that manage them. Modern, responsibly managed holiday ownership delivers consistency, safety, and affordability while also providing increased flexibility and variety for travellers.

Many families return to the same resort each year because it has become part of their story. Others use points to explore new regions annually, embracing the diversity of travel experiences available within the network. Both approaches are valid and supported by the flexible system.

Rethinking the narrative

The notion that timeshare is dead arises not from the model’s current reality but from the echoes of past experiences. What South Africans should reassess is not the concept itself, but how it is delivered.

A well-managed, flexible, and digitally enabled holiday ownership programme with a broad resort portfolio demonstrates how the industry has evolved to meet modern travel expectations, offering far more choice and convenience than people may remember.