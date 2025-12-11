Trending
#BehindtheCampaign: MTN SA celebrates with Do not disturb the Season campaign
It taps into the country’s mood, inviting South Africans to socially switch on and embrace the festive summer season as a well-deserved reward for a year of relentless hustle and ambition.
The campaign encourages families, youth, small businesses and all South Africans to prioritise fun, connection, and unforgettable moments – all powered by MTN's connectivity.
It’s a bold clarion call: Do not disturb the season!
Emotive, brand-led approach
“In our country, the daily grind is more than survival; it is ambition in motion. MTN recognises that December isn’t just a holiday but a special time to recharge and connect,” says MTN SA’s general manager: brand & marketing, Robyn Lewis.
South Africans rise early, push late, and keep moving forward.
“Our ‘Do not disturb the season’ campaign encourages everyone to connect with who and what they love most,” adds Lewis.
Lubabalo Mtati and Bella Evans, creative leads, say the campaign leverages nostalgic cues to inspire more play, deeper connections with loved ones, and the freedom for people to do what they love.
“What sets the do not disturb the season campaign apart is its emotive, brand-led approach. It blends nostalgia with modern connectivity to create relevance in every summer moment.”
Brand-led campaign as a patfrom
At its core, the campaign targets all South Africans through the deployment of various touchpoints, including lifestyle festivals and inserts MTN deep into South Africans’ summer memories, reflects Mathabo Diale, M+C Saatchi Abel managing partner: MTN South Africa.
M+C Saatchi Abel MD Masego Motsogi says: “Across our group, we believe that creativity elevates everything. And so, by tapping into the insight that December is a great recharge for a country that hustles year-round, we were able to develop a brand-led campaign that serves as a platform to drive demand in key audiences for MTN’s summer offers.”
