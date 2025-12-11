Design Bridge and Partners launch bold new corporate brand for Tiger Brands

Design Bridge and Partners has created a bold new corporate identity and refreshed purpose for Tiger Brands, one of Southern Africa’s largest FMCG manufacturers.

Twenty-five years after changing its name from Tiger Oats to Tiger Brands, the refresh reflects the organisation’s commitment to building a more resilient society in the markets within which it operates.

Mathew Weiss, managing director, Design Bridge and Partners comments, "Tiger Brands is iconic, with a significant history. It was a privilege to work with the leadership team on the refresh, and we were careful to treat the brand with the respect it deserves.

Informed by employee interviews and a review of the company’s role in culture and communities, we defined a clear objective for the organisation: to make good food and everyday essentials affordable and accessible to all.

The refreshed purpose - To cultivate and nourish lives, every day and every tomorrow - builds on this idea and deliberately highlights the active role the company plays in creating positive and sustainable outcomes across its value chain, from its role in agriculture and building food security, to its logistics capabilities, and bringing people together with its famous product brands.”

“Our new brand is a powerful symbol of unity and progress and reflects the bold choices we have made. It draws on the legacy of the Tiger that has been integral to our company story over the last century and reimagines it for the future.

“Just as our teams and partners unite, the geometric forms of our new logo fit tightly, reminding us that united, we are a collective force for good. The new tiger remains forward-looking but is more contemporary,” says Werna Oberholzer, director corporate affairs and sustainability, Tiger Brands.

This is an optimal time to reaffirm our commitment to our customers. We chose Design Bridge and Partners because they bring together deep experience in complex corporate branding programs, world-class strategy and creativity, and the capacity to meet our ambitious project timelines.”

Liana Liebenberg, creative partner, added: "Designing the new Tiger brand was about more than creating a new logo, it was about using every screen, uniform, truck, pack and reception to give the whole community - suppliers, employees, and partners - a sense of direction.

The new logo retains the pride and strength of the old icon but with a modern, geometric representation, and an updated font. The abstract shapes that form the new tiger are inspired by items found in the company’s value chain - from process, to produce and finished products. The logo also retains the iconic red and black of the wordmark, honouring the company’s heritage.

The visual style is optimistic, including a vivid colour palette, bold typography, and authentic photography. The identity balances credibility with emotion, help the organisation and its people to get behind a story they can believe in.

“We are delighted with the feedback from employees. They are saying the brand captures what they do and crystallises why they are doing it. Clarity of purpose can sometimes be lost as companies grow and become more complex. The brand now supports the group’s business goals and operating model, helping to focus and prioritise effort." adds Weiss.

Design Bridge & Partners, part of the Ogilvy South Africa Group, is a global strategic brand design agency, working at the intersection of culture, commerce, and creativity. With expertise spanning brand strategy corporate identity, digital design, and experience design, the studio partners with organisations in South Africa and around the world to build brands that matter.



