Tiger Brands launches community food safety educational campaign

In partnership with the Department of Basic Education, Tiger Brands and Tiger Brands Foundation recently launched a community food safety campaign in selected schools nationally to raise awareness about proper hygiene, safe food storage, safe preparation and consumption practices.

Image supplied

The initiative aims to help prevent incidences of potential foodborne illness among school learners and the broader community.

Recent food-related incidents involving school learners in certain parts of the country prompted Tiger Brands and the Tiger Brands Foundation to initiate the educational campaign with the aim of preventing potential foodborne illnesses within communities.

“Outside of our safety and quality practices within our production facilities, we have a responsibility as one of the country’s largest food producers to increase consumer knowledge about practices that can help promote their health and wellbeing when preparing and consuming foods, or how to make the best consumption choices,” says Praveen Balgobind, chief manufacturing officer, Tiger Brands.

The Community Food Safety Campaign targets those schools across the country that are beneficiaries of the Tiger Brands Foundation's national in-school breakfast programme, in partnership with the Department of Basic Education’s National School Nutrition Programme (NSNP).

Since 2011, the Tiger Brands Foundation programme has provided 164 million nutritional meals to learners.

"By educating learners, teachers, and local volunteer food handlers, we reduce the risk of foodborne illnesses and foster a culture of food safety. As a provider of nutritious meals through our in-school breakfast programme, we are committed to empowering individuals with the knowledge and skills to handle food safely, ensuring the well-being of all involved,” says Kefiloe Mokoena, project manager, Tiger Brands Foundation.

The first Tiger Brands Community Food Safety Campaign workshops have taken place in KwaZulu-Natal at Inkosi Masumpa Primary School in the community of Zwelisha, as well as Tebogo Primary School in Sonop, Brits in the North West.

The workshops saw active participation from a diverse group, including school learners, school leadership, surrounding schools, representatives from district Departments of Education, local tuckshop owners and street vendors.

Participants engaged in discussions on the importance of food safety and its impact on the community.

Food preparation tips for learners:

The importance of washing hands with soap after using the toilet



Using clean utensils



Checking expiration dates



Ensuring tamper-evident seals are intact when purchasing food Essential tips for food preparers:

Keeping raw and cooked foods separate



Using only approved chemicals for pest control to ensure safety and hygiene.