Retail Health & Safety
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Youth MonthCannes LionsAfrica MonthBizTrendsBizTrendsTVOrchids and OnionsMore Sections..

In the news

Bizcommunity.comaHead Marketing ServicesUnitransHeineken BeveragesBataMall of AfricaDY/DXEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Tiger Brands launches community food safety educational campaign

    In partnership with the Department of Basic Education, Tiger Brands and Tiger Brands Foundation recently launched a community food safety campaign in selected schools nationally to raise awareness about proper hygiene, safe food storage, safe preparation and consumption practices.
    2 Jul 2025
    2 Jul 2025
    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    The initiative aims to help prevent incidences of potential foodborne illness among school learners and the broader community.

    Recent food-related incidents involving school learners in certain parts of the country prompted Tiger Brands and the Tiger Brands Foundation to initiate the educational campaign with the aim of preventing potential foodborne illnesses within communities.

    “Outside of our safety and quality practices within our production facilities, we have a responsibility as one of the country’s largest food producers to increase consumer knowledge about practices that can help promote their health and wellbeing when preparing and consuming foods, or how to make the best consumption choices,” says Praveen Balgobind, chief manufacturing officer, Tiger Brands.

    The Community Food Safety Campaign targets those schools across the country that are beneficiaries of the Tiger Brands Foundation's national in-school breakfast programme, in partnership with the Department of Basic Education’s National School Nutrition Programme (NSNP).

    Since 2011, the Tiger Brands Foundation programme has provided 164 million nutritional meals to learners.

    "By educating learners, teachers, and local volunteer food handlers, we reduce the risk of foodborne illnesses and foster a culture of food safety. As a provider of nutritious meals through our in-school breakfast programme, we are committed to empowering individuals with the knowledge and skills to handle food safely, ensuring the well-being of all involved,” says Kefiloe Mokoena, project manager, Tiger Brands Foundation.

    The first Tiger Brands Community Food Safety Campaign workshops have taken place in KwaZulu-Natal at Inkosi Masumpa Primary School in the community of Zwelisha, as well as Tebogo Primary School in Sonop, Brits in the North West.

    The workshops saw active participation from a diverse group, including school learners, school leadership, surrounding schools, representatives from district Departments of Education, local tuckshop owners and street vendors.

    Participants engaged in discussions on the importance of food safety and its impact on the community.

    Food preparation tips for learners:

  • The importance of washing hands with soap after using the toilet
  • Using clean utensils
  • Checking expiration dates
  • Ensuring tamper-evident seals are intact when purchasing food

    Essential tips for food preparers:

  • Keeping raw and cooked foods separate
  • Using only approved chemicals for pest control to ensure safety and hygiene.

    • Read more: Tiger Brands, Department of Basic Education, food safety, Tiger Brands Foundation
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Related
    OptionsNext
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz