3 innovations set to transform South Africa’s food system by 2040

Following World Food Safety Day on 7 June, themed “Science in Action,” there is renewed focus on how innovation can improve food safety, reduce waste, and ultimately save lives.

In South Africa, three emerging trends are poised to significantly enhance food safety and security by 2040, according to Sabine Dall’Omo, CEO of Siemens Sub-Saharan Africa.

“The unfortunate reality is that our food system does not serve the wider society,” says Dall’Omo. “Today, 26% of South Africans are going hungry, not because we produce too little food, but because much of it is unsafe or wasted.

"Approximately 34% of our food production, valued at R61.5bn, is lost or wasted each year, primarily due to inefficiencies in harvesting, inadequate storage infrastructure, a lack of cold chain logistics, standards that reject imperfect produce, and spoilage during transportation and retail.

"These losses occur mostly before food even reaches consumers, reflecting systemic issues in our supply chain. We must fix this before food demand doubles by 2050 due to rapid population growth.”

Dall’Omo also notes a growing shift in consumer behaviour toward organic and plant-based foods, which benefits both human health and the environment.

“Our Pictures of Transformation – South Africa in 2040 report shows that by embracing innovation, South Africa can build a healthier, more sustainable food system.”

Here are three key innovations that could reshape South Africa’s food system:

1. Smaller, vertical, and off-grid farming

As demand for organic, pesticide-free produce grows, vertical farms are expected to become increasingly common in cities, retail spaces, and small-scale operations. This marks a shift from the past decade, where just 20% of large commercial farms produced 80% of the country’s food.

This decentralisation will also drive the adoption of renewable energy. As real estate and technology costs fall, smaller farms will become more viable, many operating independently with their own 5G networks, renewable energy sources, electric vehicle fleets, and regenerative farming practices.

These innovations will empower farmers to better manage their yields, profitability, and environmental impact.

2. Digital innovation for transparency and efficiency

One key area of innovation is water management. Siemens technology offers enhanced transparency in water consumption, ensuring that water usage is optimised efficiently across various agricultural activities.

By leveraging digital weather forecasting tools, farmers can accurately determine the amount of water required for their crops, thereby preventing both overuse and scarcity. This data-driven approach not only conserves water resources but also maximises crop yields and sustainability.

Consumers will benefit from better food, lower costs, and more sustainable practices. Farmers will use mobile apps to monitor soil health, while Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) technology will track inputs like seeds and pesticides to prevent contamination. On a larger scale, big data and AI will forecast supply and demand, optimise logistics, and reduce waste, cutting food costs by up to 15% and increasing crop yields by up to 13%.

Technology-supported regulation and mobile food safety labs will further enhance food safety by 2040.

3. The Internet of Things (IoT) for smarter agriculture

IoT is already transforming agriculture through remote sensors, drones, and robotics that monitor crops, livestock, and land. These tools assist with harvesting, disease control, and precision spraying to meet strict export standards.

Smart silos, greenhouses, and machinery will be managed remotely, while real-time data will optimise water use and energy consumption. To reduce its carbon footprint, the sector will need to adopt regenerative practices, circular economy principles, and cutting-edge technologies.

“With the right innovations, South Africa’s food and agriculture sectors can fix the system and build a more food-secure future for all."