SA wine industry forecasts 11% harvest recovery, calls for stronger value chains

South Africa’s wine sector is anticipating a recovery in 2025, with early forecasts predicting an 11% increase in grape yields compared to 2024’s below-average harvest. According to the latest figures from SA Wine and Vinpro, a yield of 1.244 million tonnes is expected this year.

Source: Archive

The outlook offers a boost to one of the country’s top agricultural export industries, which plays a crucial role in rural employment and regional economies.

Sector remains a key economic driver

"The wine industry is a critical driver in the South African economy," said Arno Abeln, managing director of Agrimark Operations, speaking at the South Africa Wine Summit held in Stellenbosch on 22 May 2025. The summit gathered producers, suppliers, and industry bodies to discuss export opportunities and long-term sector resilience.

Abeln emphasised the importance of strengthening agricultural value chains, adding: “This is why we need to ensure that we build strong agricultural value chains in this area, and one way to do this is through building a route to market for wine farmers and cellars.”

Recovery welcomed after record exports

The rebound follows a record year for agricultural exports, with Agbiz economist Wandile Sihlobo noting that the timing is favourable as the sector targets new markets abroad. In 2024, South African agricultural exports reached $13.7bn, a 3% year-on-year increase, with wine among the top contributors.

Beyond exports, the industry’s domestic footprint is substantial. A 2022 study by SA Wine Industry Information and Systems (SAWIS) reported that the sector supports over 270,000 jobs and contributes R56.5bn to national GDP, most of it concentrated in the Western Cape.

Wine sector investment and expansion

Summit discussions highlighted ongoing investment in farm operations, packaging, mechanisation, and supply chain support, aimed at modernising vineyard management and enhancing productivity.

Abeln noted that improved infrastructure, machinery, and vineyard-specific inputs remain priorities to boost operational efficiency and precision farming. “We also give farmers access to advanced farming machinery and vineyard-specific equipment to improve operational efficiency and support precision farming,” he said.

Retail and route-to-market focus

The role of retail in creating route-to-market opportunities for local wine producers also featured in the discussions. Private label brands and partnerships with regional producers are increasingly being used to showcase local wines in both domestic and export markets.

Abeln concluded: "With all eyes on recovery and growth in the sector, all stakeholders have a responsibility to ensure its longevity."