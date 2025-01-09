Lifestyle Food & Wine
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress OfficesCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Youth MonthCannes LionsAfrica MonthBizTrendsBizTrendsTVOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsIMC ConferenceIAB Bookmarks AwardsLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

City Lodge HotelsMultiChoiceBizcommunity.comEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Lifestyle Food & Wine

    #WeeklyWineWrap: EU wine flexes muscle, Gen Z wallets stay shut, and RTDs keep climbing

    This week, we take a look at the EU’s firm grip on global wine exports, unpick the deeper reasons Gen Z is drinking less, examine how RTDs are evolving, and celebrate a solid harvest out of New Zealand.
    Anna-Bet StemmetBy Anna-Bet Stemmet
    9 May 2025
    9 May 2025
    #WeeklyWineWrap: EU wine flexes muscle, Gen Z wallets stay shut, and RTDs keep climbing

    Europe’s big red export flag

    New figures from Eurostat show that wine remains the most valuable alcoholic export from the EU, accounting for over half of all alcohol exports to non-EU countries in 2024. Wine exports totalled €16.8bn, with the US market alone buying €8.9bn worth. France led the pack (unsurprisingly), followed by Italy and Germany.

    This global demand reinforces just how much weight European wine still pulls in the premium alcohol category. But it also reminds smaller producers in emerging markets, like South Africa, that there’s still plenty of opportunity to carve out distinct positions with the right regional narrative.

    “The numbers are impressive, but not surprising,” says Zakkie Bester of Bester Family Wines.

    “What Europe has, beyond volume, is coherence. Consumers know what to expect from Burgundy or Chianti. For South African wine to grow its share globally, we need to be just as intentional about our regional signatures, areas like our native Swartland included.” Read the full story.

    Gen Z isn’t rejecting wine (just counting cents)

    There’s been plenty of buzz about younger drinkers choosing not to drink, but Rabobank analyst Bourcard Nesin brings a useful correction: it’s less about lifestyle and more about economics.
    Many Gen Z consumers are still underage, living at home, or working in unstable job markets—meaning less disposable income to spend on alcohol.

    Rather than assuming a philosophical shift away from booze, it may be more accurate to say their purchasing behaviour reflects their life stage. This isn’t a generation avoiding wine; it’s one that hasn’t been able to afford it, yet. Read the full story.

    RTDs slow down, but stay sharp

    The global RTD (ready-to-drink) category posted modest 2% growth in 2024, showing signs of maturity after a period of rapid innovation. Brand owners are now narrowing their focus to spirit-based drinks, higher ABV variants, and more premium offerings.

    With growth recorded in 16 of the top 20 markets, it’s clear RTDs aren’t just a passing trend—they’re becoming embedded in mainstream consumption. For producers, it’s about striking the balance between novelty and staying power, especially as beer and wine companies move deeper into the space. Read the full story.

    New Zealand harvest back on track

    After a tough 2024, New Zealand’s 2025 harvest has delivered a welcome return to balance. Volumes have normalised and fruit quality is looking strong across regions, despite a tricky mid-season patch of cool, wet weather. The standout feature? A classic Indian summer that rescued ripening and gave the fruit time to settle.

    The first releases from this vintage are expected soon, and producers are optimistic that the finesse and balance typical of New Zealand wines will come through clearly.

    For those watching global competition, this is another vintage worth keeping an eye on. Read the full story.

    Read more: wine exports, #WeeklyWineWrap, Anna-Bet Stemmet
    Share this article
    NextOptions

    About Anna-Bet Stemmet

    Anna-Bet Stemmet is a writer and translator who lives in the Swartland with her husband and daughters. She is the voice behind Bester Family Wines and does commercial copy and content as Skryfyster.
    Related
    OptionsNext
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz