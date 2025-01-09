WeeklyWineWrap: EU wine flexes muscle, Gen Z wallets stay shut, and RTDs keep climbing

This week, we take a look at the EU’s firm grip on global wine exports, unpick the deeper reasons Gen Z is drinking less, examine how RTDs are evolving, and celebrate a solid harvest out of New Zealand.

Europe’s big red export flag

New figures from Eurostat show that wine remains the most valuable alcoholic export from the EU, accounting for over half of all alcohol exports to non-EU countries in 2024. Wine exports totalled €16.8bn, with the US market alone buying €8.9bn worth. France led the pack (unsurprisingly), followed by Italy and Germany.

This global demand reinforces just how much weight European wine still pulls in the premium alcohol category. But it also reminds smaller producers in emerging markets, like South Africa, that there’s still plenty of opportunity to carve out distinct positions with the right regional narrative.

“The numbers are impressive, but not surprising,” says Zakkie Bester of Bester Family Wines.

“What Europe has, beyond volume, is coherence. Consumers know what to expect from Burgundy or Chianti. For South African wine to grow its share globally, we need to be just as intentional about our regional signatures, areas like our native Swartland included.” Read the full story.

Gen Z isn’t rejecting wine (just counting cents)

There’s been plenty of buzz about younger drinkers choosing not to drink, but Rabobank analyst Bourcard Nesin brings a useful correction: it’s less about lifestyle and more about economics.

Many Gen Z consumers are still underage, living at home, or working in unstable job markets—meaning less disposable income to spend on alcohol.

Rather than assuming a philosophical shift away from booze, it may be more accurate to say their purchasing behaviour reflects their life stage. This isn’t a generation avoiding wine; it’s one that hasn’t been able to afford it, yet. Read the full story.

RTDs slow down, but stay sharp

The global RTD (ready-to-drink) category posted modest 2% growth in 2024, showing signs of maturity after a period of rapid innovation. Brand owners are now narrowing their focus to spirit-based drinks, higher ABV variants, and more premium offerings.

With growth recorded in 16 of the top 20 markets, it’s clear RTDs aren’t just a passing trend—they’re becoming embedded in mainstream consumption. For producers, it’s about striking the balance between novelty and staying power, especially as beer and wine companies move deeper into the space. Read the full story.

New Zealand harvest back on track

After a tough 2024, New Zealand’s 2025 harvest has delivered a welcome return to balance. Volumes have normalised and fruit quality is looking strong across regions, despite a tricky mid-season patch of cool, wet weather. The standout feature? A classic Indian summer that rescued ripening and gave the fruit time to settle.

The first releases from this vintage are expected soon, and producers are optimistic that the finesse and balance typical of New Zealand wines will come through clearly.

For those watching global competition, this is another vintage worth keeping an eye on. Read the full story.