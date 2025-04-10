WeeklyWineWrap: Markets shift, low/no grows and digital alcohol sales surge

This week’s wrap is all about the shifts shaking up the global beverage alcohol industry. From slower-than-expected growth in 2024 to the booming no-and-low category and the steady rise of online alcohol sales, there’s plenty to take note of if you’re in the trade.

Digital drinks: E-commerce alcohol sales set to top $36bn

Online alcohol sales are no longer just a pandemic flash in the pan. New IWSR forecasts show that global e-commerce alcohol sales will be worth over $36bn by 2028—a whopping 20% value increase from current levels. More interestingly, it’s not just the buying behaviour that’s shifting; it’s how people shop.

With over 60% of online alcohol buyers actively researching before they check out, digital platforms now influence offline purchases too. Product pages, delivery apps and brand websites are becoming key tools in the buyer journey—even for consumers who still prefer picking up their bottle in-store. Read more here.

For South African producers and retailers, the implications are clear: a strong digital presence isn’t optional anymore. If your brand can’t be found (or researched) online, you’re probably missing out on sales, even the ones that happen in bricks-and-mortar stores.

The rise of no-and-low shows no signs of slowing down

The no- and low-alcohol space isn’t slowing down. In 2024, this category posted yet another year of double-digit growth across major global markets, including South Africa. According to IWSR, more than 60 million consumers entered the no-alcohol space between 2022 and 2024. And while moderation remains a major driver, the category is broadening.

It’s no longer just beer that’s thriving here—there’s growing interest across RTDs, wines, and even spirits-style offerings.

If you’re not already thinking about how your business fits into the no/low movement, it’s time. Younger demographics are changing the shape of the category, and it’s no longer a “nice to have” on shelves—especially in markets where health and lifestyle choices are driving consumption shifts. Read more here.

Global beverage alcohol volumes dip (but growth pockets remain!)

2024 proved to be a tough year for global beverage alcohol. IWSR’s early data shows that total beverage alcohol volumes fell by 1% across the top 20 global markets. Mature economies like the US and China dragged the numbers down, with ongoing issues like economic slowdown, China’s prolonged market weakness, and a pivot away from super-premium spirits contributing to the drop. Wine, in particular, continues its slow structural decline. Read more here.

However, according to industry veteran Zakkie Bester, founder of Bester Family Wines with 30 years experience in cooperative wine sales, it's not all bad news. "Emerging markets like South Africa, Brazil, India and Mexico saw solid growth," says Bester.

"For players in the South African market, the outlook remains promising. While global trends show headwinds, local performance suggests there’s still room to grow—particularly for brands that can adapt to changing consumer preferences, pricing pressures, and evolving routes to market."