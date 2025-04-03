WeeklyWineWrap: Ancient vines, AI wine and climate clues from Burgundy

This week we dip into the past, peek into the future, and take a sobering look at how climate change is having an impact on the way wine is made.

From ancient Roman vineyards bubbling back to life to AI quietly making its way into the trellises, there's a lot to uncork.

Ancient winemaking rises from the ashes of Pompeii

The ruins of Pompeii are more than just a snapshot of Roman life; they're also home to an ambitious winemaking revival. A partnership between local winery Tenute Capaldo and the Pompeii Archaeological Park is bringing ancient viticulture techniques back to life.

They're planting vineyards using traditional methods and ageing the wine in clay amphorae. Yes, just like they did 2,000 years ago. The first vintage has already been bottled, and it’s a fascinating blend of old-world tradition and modern curiosity. Read more here.

AI made its way to vineyards (but that’s good news!)

Vineyard life is getting a techy makeover, and no, it's not sci-fi. Farmers around the world are using AI-powered tractors to map out vineyards, detect plant diseases early, and help make decisions that improve yield and wine quality.

These machines can run all day without tiring, capturing more data than a team of humans ever could. The results? Smarter, leaner farming, and wine that’s more consistent and climate resilient. Read more here.

We wouldn’t be surprised if this kind of innovation starts showing up in South Africa’s larger wine-producing regions soon, especially in estates looking to future-proof their vines against unpredictable weather.

How Burgundy's grape harvest helps us understand climate change

Burgundy’s grape harvests are happening earlier and earlier—roughly two and a half weeks sooner than they did in the 1980s. That’s not just a scheduling headache; it’s a clear sign of climate change in action.

Earlier ripening affects sugar levels, acidity, and ultimately, the taste of the wine. Some producers are experimenting with higher-altitude plantings or switching varietals to adapt. Read more here.

South African producers are facing similar challenges. It’s not just about tweaking the picking calendar, it’s about rethinking what grapes are planted where, and how the wine world evolves as the planet heats up.

Swartland Revolution 2025: Back to the Future

Mark your calendars, wine lovers! The Swartland Revolution is making a triumphant return on 11–12 April 2025, celebrating 15 years since its inaugural event.

Set against the picturesque backdrop of the Paardeberg in the Swartland, this two-day festival promises a deep dive into the region's rich winemaking heritage and innovative future.

Attendees can look forward to engaging seminars featuring luminaries like Sebastián Zuccardi from Argentina's Uco Valley and local legends such as Adi Badenhorst and Eben Sadie. With live music, delectable food, and, of course, exceptional wines, it's an event not to be missed.

Tickets available here.