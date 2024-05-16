Insider tips from top restaurateurs and wine experts

The culinary world has undergone a dramatic shift as restaurant-goers have become more discerning about what they want from a momentous lunch or dinner.

Image supplied

No longer is it enough to serve good food; restaurants need to present an exceptional all-round offering that resonates at a deeply emotional level.

From the diner’s perspective, choosing where to enjoy a meal is essential.

According to some of Cape Town’s restaurateurs and wine specialists, diners should explore online sites like Dineplan, TripAdvisor, and Vivino to see which restaurants are making waves or offering wine-forward dining experiences.

These experiences could include fine-dining restaurants, wine bars, or bistros with a curated selection of local and international vintages.

Veronica Canha-Hibbert, executive chef at The Silo Hotel at the V&A Waterfront, notes that social media networks like TikTok and Instagram have also become excellent resources for discovering hot-ticket dining spots.

Executive chef, Veronica Canha-Hibbert at The Granary Cafe at The Silo Hotel. Image supplied

“Following food enthusiasts on these platforms can provide valuable insights into their favourite places to eat and where they frequent,” she says.

For Kerry Kilpin, executive chef at Steenberg Farm in Cape Town’s Constantia Valley, a memorable dining experience is unpretentious and relaxed yet displays the highest professionalism.

Kerry Kilpin, executive chef at Steenberg Farm in Cape Town’s Constantia Valley. Image supplied

Ambience and décor play a considerable role in determining whether customers like a restaurant before they have sat down. Since people “eat with their eyes,” the feel of the room, its décor, and lighting must be on par with the quality of the cuisine.

What diners should encounter goes “beyond the food”, Kilpin says.

“If you are a returning guest, staff should recognise you when you come in and greet you by name. A waiter might remember something you don’t like in your food. It makes guests feel special,” Kilpin says.

Sebastian Stehr, executive chef at Buitenverwachting Wine Farm restaurant beyond, suggests that diners should ensure they are in a good mood before heading out to eat. This will determine how much they enjoy a restaurant’s food, setting, ambience, and service.

Sebastian Stehr, executive chef at Buitenverwachting Wine Farm restaurant, Beyond. Image supplied

Building an excellent rapport with staff can make all the difference in a guest’s experience. Canha-Hibbert has found that the more engaged and friendly guests are with staff, the more inclined they will be to pick up on their energy and meet their every requirement.

The chefs agree that making and sticking to reservations on time will allow people to get the most out of their lunch or dinner.

As Kilpin explains, customers arriving without a reservation risk finding the restaurant booked out for a function. Even more importantly, not sticking to reservations puts unnecessary pressure on the kitchen and serving staff, ultimately leading to a less-than-perfect experience.

It is a view Canha-Hibbert concurs with wholeheartedly.

“Making a reservation and adhering to your scheduled time enables the kitchen and front-of-house teams to serve your meal promptly, minimising unnecessary waiting. This will make your evening more relaxed, allowing you to enjoy your meal and the company of your guests rather than feeling rushed.”

Another significant consideration for lovers of fine fare is food and beverage pairings.

For example, Steenberg Farm’s Tryn and Bistro Sixteen82 restaurants have become renowned for their food and wine pairings. Steenberg Vineyards marketing manager Carryn Wiltshire highlights the estate’s Sauvignon Blanc as a wine that transitions seamlessly from memorable al fresco lunches to unforgettable dinners.

Kilpin also recognises that people are becoming more conscious about how much alcohol they consume, which is why it is paramount for staff to understand their guests.

“Some people enjoy meals where the sommelier can explain why a specific wine best suits their food. But others may not want this. It’s up to the guests themselves to decide.”

The experts emphasize specials and events as an effective way for diners to learn about a restaurant’s brand and values. Such occasions also help educate guests about a food genre they might previously have ignored.

The chefs' final point is that customers should always be open to trying new dishes and trust that the staff who prepare them know what they are doing.

Stehr says a common mistake is trying to challenge the chef’s tasting menu or dishes created with passion. “This somewhat removes the love and intent put into the dish. Unless it is for serious intolerances, I suggest leaving the menu as intended.”

Kilpin agrees that the restaurant should guide guests, as considerable time and effort have been spent curating the experience. “Don’t be afraid to step out of your comfort zone. Try something new and different. Generally, you will be surprised and enjoy that experience.”