Kumba Iron Ore launches first-ever maternity PPE for pregnant miners

Taking a step towards creating a more inclusive industry, Kumba Iron Ore has introduced maternity personal protective equipment (PPE), making it the first mining company to develop specialised safety apparel designed specifically for expecting mothers.

Image supplied.

The company-wide programme includes custom-designed maternity PPE, comprehensive maternity hampers and dedicated breastfeeding facilities across all operations.

Critical gap

The initiative addresses a critical gap in the mining industry, where standard PPE has historically been ill-suited for pregnant women.

“This shifts the needle in our industry by recognising that motherhood is a vital and supported part of our workforce’s journey,” says Dr Pranill Ramchander, executive head of corporate affairs at Kumba Iron Ore.

“We’re moving beyond basic legislative compliance to create an environment where women can bring their whole selves to work.”

As Anglo American’s iron ore business, the programme was born from the company’s commitment to gender diversity.

Led by the Kumba Women in Mining (WiM) committee under Kutlwano Takadi’s leadership, the initiative represents a collaborative effort across the organisation.

The programme offers three key components across all Kumba operations:

Specialised maternity PPE: Custom-designed, safety-compliant maternity two-tone Velcro shirts and maternity jeans.



Maternity hampers: Essential early childcare items for new mothers.



Lactation facilities: Safe, hygienic spaces for breastfeeding mothers returning from maternity leave.

“WiM serves as a catalyst group that advocates for women at Kumba, to progress women’s inclusion and empowerment agenda, thus accelerating an inclusive environment,” says Ramchander.

Empowerment through inclusion

The initiative reinforces Kumba’s belief in “empowerment through inclusion” and addresses everyday challenges women face in mining workplaces.

This approach recognises that while women have made significant strides in mining over the past 20 years, true inclusion requires acknowledging uniquely woman-related workplace experiences.

The company believes that this programme demonstrates that pregnancy is respected, not just accommodated, building a culture of care, visibility and support.

"The maternity PPE initiative has created a structured and meaningful experience of inclusion that benefits organisational culture," Ramchander notes.

"When employees feel a sense of belonging, security and acceptance, they perform at their best."