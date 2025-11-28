Empowering women in waste: Vhonani Nemukondeni's story

Having climbed the ranks at Mpact Recycling, going from an entry-level role to SHEQ manager, Vhonani Nemukondeni believes that the waste sector has made significant progress in gender mainstreaming. “I have seen a noticeable shift in the equality and equal opportunity improvements that have been enacted by powerful women entering into, and dominating, this industry,” she says.

Nemukondeni’s journey to becoming a safety, health and environment (SHE) representative highlights the impact of dedicated individuals in promoting environmental sustainability and safety in the recycling sector.

In 2010, Nemukondeni started her career in an entry-level role, developing skills, gaining confidence and establishing rapport along the way.

Nemukondeni was elected as a SHE representative, a role that involves representing employees on workplace safety, health, and environmental matters.

A challenge

“When I started my career in this largely male-dominated industry, it was quite a challenge as a woman to assert my authority with both customers and colleagues,” shares Nemukondeni.

“I had to earn respect by working hard and adopt a solutions-driven approach to my work.”

She says that after being empowered with knowledge and skills, she feels more confident.

“I can now help other women create income opportunities for themselves and clean up their communities at the same time.”

Nemukondeni’s role is significant as it ensures workplace safety compliance, hazard identification, and health and safety promotion.

It acts as a bridge between employees and management to maintain a safe working environment, in accordance with the South African Occupational Health and Safety regulations.

Improving workplace safety

Individuals in this role must be respected and trusted by their peers and have a strong commitment to improving workplace safety.

“I have a responsibility to ensure that our customers and employees are safe at all times,” she explains.

“My colleagues and suppliers respect the work I do because they see how important health, safety and sustainability are in the workplace.”

In South Africa, SHE representatives are often expected to have a solid understanding of the Occupational Health and Safety Act and related regulations, which are typically included in the basic SHE Representative course.

This is usually a one to two-day course that covers the fundamental roles and responsibilities of SHE representatives, workplace hazard identification, risk assessment, accident investigation, and relevant legislation such as the Occupational Health and Safety Act 85 of 1993 in South Africa.

Upon completion, a certificate is issued, often valid for two years.

Nemukondeni’s path to success involved gaining trust and skills that enabled her to take on responsibilities as an appointed SHE representative, reflecting her leadership and dedication to health and safety.

Her career progression serves as an example within the recycling and environmental sectors.