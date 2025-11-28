Tiger Brands launches refreshed corporate brand

25 years after changing its name from Tiger Oats, Tiger Brands has refreshed its corporate brand. The change reflects its commitment to contribute to a more resilient Southern Africa by working to make quality foods and essentials affordable and available to everyone. With this change, Tiger Brands is also refreshing its company purpose - to cultivate and nourish lives, every day and every tomorrow.

The new Tiger Brands logo retains the Tiger emblem but with a more modern, geometric representation, and an updated font. The abstract shapes that form the new tiger are inspired by items found in the company’s value chain - from process, to produce and finished products. The logo also retains the iconic red and black of the wordmark, honouring the company’s heritage and representing the passion and confidence of its employees.

“Our new logo is a powerful symbol of unity and progress and reflects the bold choices we have made. It draws on the legacy of the Tiger that has been integral to our company story over the last century and reimagines it for the future.

“Just as our teams and partners unite, the geometric forms of our new logo fit tightly, reminding us that united, we are a collective force for good. The new Tiger remains forward-looking but is more contemporary,” says Werna Oberholzer, director corporate affairs and sustainability, Tiger Brands.

In approaching the refresh of its corporate identity, Tiger Brands partnered with Design Bridge and Partners.

"Tiger Brands is an iconic company with a significant history in Southern Africa. It was a privilege to work with the leadership team to refresh the group purpose and corporate identity, and we were careful to treat the brand with the respect it deserves.

Informed by employee interviews and a review of the company’s role in culture, the new strategy outlines a clear objective for Tiger Brands: to make good food and everyday essentials affordable and accessible to all.

This idea covers the organisation’s entire value chain: from its involvement in agriculture and building food security, to its logistics capabilities, and bringing people together in the home through its famous product brands.

The new logo and identity retain the brand’s intrinsics – red, black, confidence, and pride – which are now executed in a contemporary style better suited to modern marketing. The visual style is inspired by 'cause' branding – bold, heroic, and authentic – creating a brand all employees can rally behind as they work to fulfil the group's purpose ," says Mathew Weiss, managing director, Design Bridge and Partners.

A new corporate purpose

As part of the refresh, the company also updated its corporate purpose – “to cultivate and nourish lives, every day and every tomorrow” - to reflect the active role it plays in creating positive and sustainable outcomes across its value chain.

“The inclusion of ‘cultivate” speaks to the active role we play in creating positive outcomes across our value chain, while the addition of ‘every tomorrow’ reflects our commitment to the future.”

The corporate brand and purpose refresh comes at a time when Tiger Brands is making swift progress in delivering on its turnaround strategy.

“This is an optimal time to reaffirm our commitment to the people of the region who have chosen our brands again and again,” says Oberholzer.