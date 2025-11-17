South Africa
    Tiger Brands Enterprise Development initiative supports growth of township and rural-based emerging and small businesses

    Tiger Brands is celebrating those businesses based in local townships and in rural areas who are recipients of a recently launched Tiger Brands Enterprise Development initiative which is providing local township and rural-based small businesses, operating within the broader food manufacturing and service supply chain, with capacity development support, as well as access to finance and markets. This support will, in addition, allow the businesses to scale their operations.
    Issued by Tiger Brands
    17 Nov 2025
    Rhulani (left) and Rirhandzu Chauke (far right), co-owners of Conza’s Biscuits, with Maanda Milubi, Director Enterprise and Supplier Development, Tiger Brands. Conza’s Biscuits is one of the township-based, women-owned businesses Tiger Brands has supported.
    Tiger Brands’ support for businesses within the township economy underscores its commitment to accelerating brand presence in one of South Africa’s most dynamic and high-growth markets.

    “Small businesses are an engine of economic growth and are significant in boosting economic activity through job creation. As an established business, our role is to unlock this potential by helping to clear some of the hurdles they face, including access to finance, markets, systems and tools. When we support smaller businesses, the entire value chain is strengthened,” says Maanda Milubi, director enterprise and supplier development, Tiger Brands.

    The first 28 township-based small businesses to benefit from the initiative have received support from Tiger Brands through existing business support platforms eKasi Labs, and Tiger Brands’ own Kokota Growth Programme in partnership with its premium bread brand, Albany.

    Rirhandzu Chauke, co-owner of Conza’s Biscuits.
    • Conza Biscuits, an all-women-owned biscuit manufacturing company, based in Thembisa, Ekhurhuleni, was assisted to scale operations and to supply large retail and restaurant franchises.
    • Fatima’s Bakery is a local confectionery business based in Ennerdale, south of Johannesburg.
    • Dikotla Minerals, owned by Lerato Lekhoale, is based in Kagiso in the west of Johannesburg and manufactures ready-to-drink beverages. It supplies to local grocers, retailers and franchise restaurants.
    • Maphkedi Holdings, owned by Maphetha Andries Tsebe, is based in Thembisa on Johannesburg’s East Rand. It manufactures cactus juice using prickly pear and cactus pads.
    • Chilli Babes Trading (Pty) Ltd, owned by Kgomotso Laolang, is based in Sasolburg and manufactures chilli-based products such as sauces.
    • Moarabi Farming and Trading (Pty) Ltd is owned by Cyntha Mosweusweu. The business manufactures organic honey on a 20-hectare farm in Witfontein, Randfontein.
    • Uniq Brands (Pty) Ltd, based in Evaton, Vereeniging, is owned by Matha Mohapi. It specialises in growing green beans and processes them into bottled curry paste.
    • Melinthea Herbal Living Wellness Products, owned by Neliswa Mulanga is based in Bedfordview, Johannesburg, and specialises in producing and selling health supplements and natural weight loss products.

    Nabelani Prudence Nyalungu, a baker at Conza’s Biscuits.
    Nabelani Prudence Nyalungu, a baker at Conza’s Biscuits.

    Kokota Growth Programme

    Township-based emerging food service vendors were supported through the Kokota Growth Programme, an initiative launched by Tiger Brands in partnership with its premium bread brand, Albany, aimed at uplifting small businesses operating in the prepared food sector.

    Entrepreneurs received capacity-building support, including business development, business finance, and marketing training, access to industry networks, mentorship, and tailored resources aimed at enhancing their operational efficiency, product development, and market reach.

    The supported enterprises represent a diverse range of food solutions, ranging from kotas and catering to innovative food service businesses.

    • 911 Exclusive, a Kota business owned by Bongani Rikhotso. The business is based in Katlehong, Johannesburg. The Kokota Growth Programme has allowed him to open a second branch of his business.
    • Simply Blessed Projects, a catering business owned by Nthabiseng Mmola, based in Strubenvale.
    • Rhengu’s Kitchen, a prepared food business owned by Vongani Chavalala.
    • Funo Tasty Eats, a Kota business owned by Lufuno Nengome, based in Kibler Park.
    • Keke’s Kitchen, a prepared food business owned by Keketso Mosia, based in Katlehong, East Rand.
    • Yebo Chef, a prepared food business owned by Ngetelelani Masinga, based in Diepkloof, Soweto.
    • Ema’bhodweni with Kabelo, a Kota business owned by Kabelo Ndlovu. The business operates from Naledi, Soweto.
    • Map’s Eatery, a kota business owned by Tirelo Maponyane. The business is based in Katlehong.
    • Snack Time, a snack and treats business owned by Xolisile George, operating from a container in Lakeside Taxi Rank, Benoni.

    Tiger Brands
    For over 100 years, Tiger Brands has been part of the moments that truly matter to millions of South Africans through our portfolio of iconic heritage brands. From our humble beginnings as a family-owned business in Newtown, Johannesburg we have grown to become one of Africa’s largest listed manufacturers of fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG). Our core business is the manufacture, marketing and distribution of everyday branded food and beverages.
