Celebrating the women who are driving change in local communities

In South Africa, August – Women's Month- is a time to reflect on, honour, and celebrate the women who shape our lives and communities. While national headlines often spotlight high-profile achievers, a quieter revolution is unfolding in the towns and villages surrounding Sappi’s operations in southern Africa. Here, women are not only stepping up—they’re transforming the landscape.

Women across South Africa are participating in the forestry value chain through the Sappi Khulisa programme.

Tradition runs deep in many South African communities. Men have long been seen as providers, women as nurturers. But today, those roles are evolving. According to Stats SA, 43.4% of children live only with their mothers. That number isn’t just a statistic—it’s a signal. Empowering women is no longer optional; it’s essential for building resilient families, inclusive economies, and thriving communities.

Across Mpumalanga, KwaZulu-Natal, and beyond, women are taking on roles once considered out of reach—thanks to collaborative efforts that prioritise skills development, enterprise support, and youth empowerment. Through its partnerships with its local Integrated Community Forums (ICFs), Enterprise Supplier Development (ESD) programmes, and Khulisa forestry initiatives, Sappi is helping unlock that potential.

In the forestry space, Mam’ Thandi Mokoena has transformed a struggling farm into a thriving agroforestry business. With support from Sappi Khulisa and mentorship from forester Zama Dlamini , she’s improved timber yields, created jobs, and mentored youth. “Khulisa has been a game-changer for our family,” she says. Her leadership has earned national recognition, proving that sustainable forestry can be both profitable and empowering.

A young entrepreneur is managing invasive species at Ngodwana Mill through Sappi’s Enterprise and Supplier Development programme.

Enterprise development is another powerful lever for change. Lerato Tau , an Environmental Management graduate, founded Shatadi Toil (Pty) Ltd through Sappi’s ESD programme. What began as a youth training initiative now employs 21 people and plays a key role in managing invasive species at Ngodwana Mill. “The Sappi ESD programme has had a profound impact on both my business and my personal development,” Lerato shares.

Agriculture is also opening doors. At the Ngodwana Aquaponics Project, nine of the 16 active participants are women aged 20 to 40. They’re raising Tilapia, growing herbs and vegetables, and selling artisanal products at a community-run farm stall. “We can feed ourselves and our families,” says single mother Sibuyisile Sibuyi . “Everything is good now.”

At Ngodwana, women are raising Tilapia and growing herbs and vegetables as part of a community aquaponics initiative.

On the south coast of KwaZulu-Natal, the Saiccor ILCF is helping women turn skills into sustainable businesses. Amadansana (Pty) Ltd, a women-led PPE manufacturing enterprise, was born out of Sappi’s Saiccor Skills Centre. Noluthando Chiliza, Sindisiwe Zindela, and Nonkululeko Sibiya transformed a basic sewing module into a registered business supplying protective gear to Sappi mills and local contractors. Their success is rooted in local pride and shared purpose.

Further north, in Mandeni, Nqobile Mkhize of Mandeni Waste Recyclers has grown her business from two to eight permanent employees, secured a five-year landfill management contract, and gained market access through Sappi’s Refibre programme. “Sappi opened the door for us in a sector few small businesses have entered,” she says.

In KwaDukuza, Nompumelelo Gumede of Thuba Construction received vital equipment and financing through Sappi’s ESD programme. Her company now manages bagasse handling at the Stanger Mill, supporting 15 permanent jobs. “Sappi gave us a lifetime opportunity that opened doors to bigger business,” she reflects.

Amadansana, a women-led business born from the Sappi’s Saiccor Skills Centre, now supplies protective gear to mills and contractors.

Sappi Khulisa forester Ntozinhle Mokoena works closely with small growers in Mandeni. One such grower, 82-year-old Sindiswa Ntuli, inherited her late husband’s plots and followed Ntozinhle’s guidance. The income from her harvest allowed her to build a new home for her grandchildren. “Khulisa showed me how patience and trust can change your life,” she says. Mrs Ntuli continues to give back, supporting feeding programmes and early childhood development in her community.

Education and skills development are also key to unlocking women’s potential. The Installation, Repair and Maintenance (IRM) programme at Umfolozi TVET College—backed by the National Business Initiative (NBI) and co-funded by Sappi—is equipping young people, many of them women, with technical skills in electrical, mechanical, cleaning, and waste management trades.

Two standout graduates are Zelda Ndovela and Thobike Khumalo . Zelda, now managing director of PCS Cleaning Services, credits the programme for helping her secure a contract with Sappi. “We’re growing not just as a company, but as people who want to uplift others,” she says. Thobike, founder of Nyelete Yanga Trading, specialises in construction and vegetation management. “Being a young woman in this industry isn’t easy,” she says. “But I’ve learned to stand firm, grow, and prove that we belong here.”

The IRM programme equips youth—especially women—with skills in electrical, mechanical, cleaning, and waste management trades.

Another success story is Fundisiwe Nzimande from Umgababa. Through Sappi’s ESD support since 2020, her plumbing company now employs 11 people. “This journey has strengthened my skills and allowed me to build a sustainable business that contributes to my community,” she says.

And then there’s Zandile Ngcobo , founder of the Sheleni Family Trust and a grower in the Sappi Khulisa programme in KZN South. With over 20 years’ experience in HR and agribusiness, she manages a 154-hectare farm integrating forestry, crops, and livestock. Her leadership earned her recognition during PEFC and FSC audits and an invitation to present to international customers in the USA. Her story is a testament to what happens when experience meets opportunity.

Lesiba Lamola , Sappi’s ESD and regional sourcing manager, puts it simply: “Empowering women is a strategic imperative for Sappi, and we look forward to many such fruitful partnerships now and in the future.”

These stories aren’t just about women succeeding—they’re about communities thriving when opportunity is shared. This Women’s Month, we celebrate the women who rise and the men who stand with them, united in shaping a future where all thrive, side by side.