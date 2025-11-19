Sappi TuksRace - 90 days to the ultimate new year challenge

Tshwane, Pretoria - Do you have a love for staying active? Then save the date, 14 February, Valentines day 2026 where you will not only challenge your stopwatch at the Sappi TuksRace, but challenge your resilience and commitment to your New Year's resolutions of staying fit and adhering to a healthy lifestyle. With Sappi as the partner and title sponsor for this exciting race, there is much to look forward to in 2026.

Left to right: Graeme Wild, CEO of Sappi South Africa, and Mr Steven Ball, director of TuksSport at the University of Pretoria, celebrating the Sappi TuksRace partnership.

The Sappi TuksRace, which is often labelled by runners as Pretoria's most loved race is not only a test of your endurance, but an opportunity to get to experience the tranquil serenity of the University of Pretoria Hillcrest Sports Campus and the marvel of the City of the Tshwane. In 90 days you will unlock your potential as you head to the finish line. As noted by Mr Steven Ball "We at the University of Pretoria believe that a healthy body leads to a healthy mind filled with clarity in a world with many distractions. We want to see our students, staff, and the broader community embrace healthy living and fitness, promoting their personal well-being. When society is well, we can be prosperous". And, what better way than to start your year with the ultimate challenge at the Sappi TuksRace.

The Sappi TuksRace offers runners the choice of entering either the 21.1 km or 10 km official races or they can choose the 5 km or 1 km fun family events. There is something for everyone.

More seasoned runners might opt to jump straight into it and run the Sappi Tuks half-marathon knowing that The Jacaranda City is renowned for its challenging running routes. There is hardly a race where you, as a runner, will not be tested by one or two steep climbs. The Sappi TuksRace is no exception.

For the 2026 race, Comrades Marathon legend, Charne Bosman, has already indicated that she will be entering the 21km because, according to her, it is one of the best-organised races.

"I love the race. To me, running through the University of Pretoria's campus is special. It is not every day that you get the opportunity to do so. What I enjoy about the race is that it's not a double lapper. Yes, you will be challenged by some climbs, but if you are fit, they won't bother you. The last few kilometres make for a fast finish."

Bosman, who won the Comrades in 2016 and has the distinction of having a podium finish in the race, is a sort of fixture when it comes to racing at Tuks. In 2018, she won the marathon, in 2024, she was second in the half-marathon, and last year, she was the first veteran to finish in the women's 10km race.

Bosman calls Tuks her second home, and with good reason as many will have seen her on campus training during the week. "It is to me one of the best training facilities." She continued.

If Bosman could have her way, every one of us would be jogging. Despite turning 50 last week, she has no plans to stop running.

And as we mention growing stronger and fitter with age, we acknowledge that as we launch 90 days to the Sappi TuksRace, that in 2026 Sappi will be celebrating 90 years of unlocking the power of renewable resources to meet the needs of the planet. And through that sustainable vision, our tagline for 2026, Sappi, 90 years of unlocking potential, from forests to finish lines with TuksSport.

“At Sappi, we see partnerships like this as an opportunity to create shared value - supporting the development of young talent while reinforcing our commitment to sustainability and long-term success,” said Graeme Wild, CEO of Sappi Southern Africa. “Together with TuksSport and the University of Pretoria, we’re championing excellence, resilience, and the power of collaboration. The race also aligns with Sappi’s internal “MoveMore” initiative supporting staff wellbeing.”

As we look to the future of the Sappi TuksRace, we are excited for a lucrative partnership that will see us working together to drive meaningful and sustainable growth for both TuksSport and Sappi. This partnership aligns with both our values as we look forward to a successful and continued collaboration that will drive positive change and deliver value.

In a quote by Charne Bosman, she says, "There are probably some things that money can't buy. My early morning jogs can't be bought with money. I get up at four every morning and start jogging at five. It's so special to see the sun rise and listen to the cheerful bird sounds. Everything feels so clean and fresh at that time of day." And this is a challenge, a call out to everyone, to come out to the Sappi TuksRace on 14 February.