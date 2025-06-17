Empowering South Africa’s youth through education and skills development

South Africa’s youth face serious challenges, with a staggering 62.4% unemployment rate among those aged 15-24. Limited access to education, career pathways, and entrepreneurial support leaves many young people struggling to secure meaningful economic opportunities. This Youth Month, Sappi continues its commitment to equipping young South Africans with skills that foster employment, innovation, and long-term sustainability and economic inclusion, aligning perfectly with the 2025 theme of "Skills for the Changing World – Empowering Youth for Meaningful Economic Participation".

The Ngodwana Aquaponics project teaches youths about aquaculture and food security.

Building career pathways

Each year, Sappi supports between 350 and 400 young people through apprenticeships, bursaries, and workplace training. With an impressive retention rate of over 90% in key training categories, these initiatives ensure young trainees gain practical skills that strengthen both the company and the national workforce.

Bridging the skills gap

Sappi Skills Centres - located in Saiccor, Ngodwana, and the recently opened Richmond site for Forestry - offer industry-recognised training to improve employability and entrepreneurship. Around 425 learners per year gain hands-on experience at the mill-based centres, with nearly half securing jobs or starting their own businesses. Since 1 October 2024, 402 people have already attended training, accumulating an impressive 8,746 training hours at the Forestry Skills Centre.

Young entrepreneur Patrick Khumalo's carpentry business is supported by Sappi's ESD programme; seen here with Sappi Forests KZN GM, Mark Barnardo.

In addition to these centres, Sappi Southern Africa addresses youth unemployment through innovative projects like the Ngodwana Aquaponics project. Launched in partnership with Standard Bank in May 2022, this project aims to create jobs and enhance local food security by providing affordable, high-quality protein through locally farmed Tilapia Rendalli fish. In its initial phase, the project onboarded 30 local youths, providing them with aquaculture, vegetable, and herb production skills. The project also diversified its offerings by including high-end artisanal products for sale, supplementing income from fish production. A retail shop was opened to sell live fish, vegetables, and local crafts, benefiting the community by providing low-cost food and supporting local artisans.

Sappi has partnered with the NBI (National Business Initiative) Skills Development programme to fund the IRM (Installation, Repair, and Maintenance) programme at the Umfolozi TVET College Mandeni campus. This initiative provides stipends for 30 learners during a 12-month training period, equipping them with skills in solar, mechanical, and electrical trades. Upon completing technical training, learners transition to workplace experiential learning with industry employers, driving demand and expanding economic opportunities in these fields.

Sappi supports between 350 and 400 young people annually through apprenticeships, bursaries, and workplace training.

Enterprise development: creating business owners, not just job seekers

Through the Enterprise Supplier Development programme, Sappi equips small businesses with essential tools for success. Currently, 136 SMEs participate, with 28 fully integrated into Sappi’s supply chain. Many of these businesses grew from the Asset-Based Community Development model, which encourages young entrepreneurs to identify opportunities within their communities and to build these into lucrative businesses.

One such entrepreneur is Patrick Gcina Khumalo, founder of Mercy Dreams (Pty) Ltd, who trained in carpentry and welding at Elangeni College before starting his business in 2015. After connecting with Sappi through the Abashintshi Youth programme, he received technical training and professional certification, allowing him to expand his services. In early 2025, Sappi provided essential equipment and a container workspace, giving Patrick the infrastructure to scale his operations and support his community. He says: "This support has transformed my business. The training and equipment have given me the confidence to take on bigger projects, build a better future, and even create jobs in my community."

Through ongoing support for ECD initiatives, more than 14,000 young learners have accessed quality education.

Forestry continues to play a vital role in economic growth, particularly through Sappi’s Khulisa programme, which supports community participation in the forestry value chain. More young farmers are entering the programme, including 31-year old Sihle Sibisi from Highflats, who notes: “Sappi has shared forestry knowledge that helped us grow our business. We now employ 90 people and work with business professionals. Forestry is one of the most stable industries, and I encourage small farmers to treat their farms as businesses to reach the next level.”

Youth leadership and community impact

Leadership development is essential for young people in rural areas, where mentorship can shape future changemakers. The Abashintshi Youth Leadership Programme empowers youth to lead and inspire their communities, with 91 active leaders and more than 100 projects driving grassroots development. Participants are encouraged to use available community resources to drive growth, reinforcing the idea that local challenges can be solved by local innovation. “The programme changed my life. I now take responsibility, make my own money, and set big goals,” says participant Phindile Dlamini.

Early childhood development: laying a strong foundation

Sappi understands that successful education begins early. Through partnerships with TREE and Penreach, Sappi supports 130 early learning centres, benefiting over 1,600 children annually. Since the programme’s inception, more than 14,000 young learners have accessed quality education. “I am now recognised as a qualified ECD practitioner, and parents trust our creche more. The toy-making training also helped us create toys, since we had none,” shares Ncwane Ziningi from Abaholi Bakusasa.

A call for educational reform

Sappi’s commitment to skills development goes beyond its own programmes. Melanie Jacobs, global process owner for talent, performance and learning at Sappi, emphasises the need for a more industry-aligned TVET College system, urging stakeholders to demand meaningful curriculum reforms that truly prepare young South Africans for the workforce. As Jacobs aptly puts it, “While industry is filling the gaps where it can, collective action is needed to drive real change within the education system to ensure our youth are truly employable.”

Education, skills development, and entrepreneurship remain key to South Africa’s economic future. By investing in these areas, Sappi is helping young people turn ambition into opportunity. This Youth Month, it reaffirms its commitment to fostering a generation of skilled, confident, and economically active young South Africans.

