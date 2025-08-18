Subscribe & Follow
RoomRaccoon, LekkeSlaap integrate to boost domestic bookings
Through the direct link, RoomRaccoon users can manage their LekkeSlaap listings from their RoomRaccoon dashboard. Availability, rates, minimum stays, and booking rules are synced in real-time, while new reservations are instantly imported – reducing manual admin and preventing double bookings.
Expanding visibility
The integration allows RoomRaccoon users to manage their LekkeSlaap listings more efficiently, syncing availability, rates, and bookings across thousands of South African properties.
"We’re focused on building smarter solutions that help our users grow," says Niels Verspui, market head of RoomRaccoon’s South Africa division.
"Our new integration with LekkeSlaap connects South African properties to local travellers and strengthens our users' distribution strategy in a highly competitive domestic market."
Commitment to hosts
LekkeSlaap says the collaboration will help property owners attract and manage bookings more efficiently.
"We’re proud to partner with RoomRaccoon to make it easier than ever for property owners to manage their listings on LekkeSlaap. This integration reflects our shared commitment to streamlining operations and delivering better results for hosts across the country," adds Jurgens Liebenberg, COO at LekkeSlaap.
The integration is now live and available via the RoomRaccoon Integration Hub.
