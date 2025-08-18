South Africa
    RoomRaccoon, LekkeSlaap integrate to boost domestic bookings

    South Africa’s domestic travel sector is set to benefit from a new partnership between RoomRaccoon and LekkeSlaap, introducing a two-way integration that makes it easier for local accommodation providers to manage bookings and reach more domestic travellers.
    18 Aug 2025
    18 Aug 2025
    Source: Supplied
    Source: Supplied

    Through the direct link, RoomRaccoon users can manage their LekkeSlaap listings from their RoomRaccoon dashboard. Availability, rates, minimum stays, and booking rules are synced in real-time, while new reservations are instantly imported – reducing manual admin and preventing double bookings.

    Expanding visibility

    The integration allows RoomRaccoon users to manage their LekkeSlaap listings more efficiently, syncing availability, rates, and bookings across thousands of South African properties.

    "We’re focused on building smarter solutions that help our users grow," says Niels Verspui, market head of RoomRaccoon’s South Africa division.

    "Our new integration with LekkeSlaap connects South African properties to local travellers and strengthens our users' distribution strategy in a highly competitive domestic market."

    Commitment to hosts

    LekkeSlaap says the collaboration will help property owners attract and manage bookings more efficiently.

    "We’re proud to partner with RoomRaccoon to make it easier than ever for property owners to manage their listings on LekkeSlaap. This integration reflects our shared commitment to streamlining operations and delivering better results for hosts across the country," adds Jurgens Liebenberg, COO at LekkeSlaap.

    The integration is now live and available via the RoomRaccoon Integration Hub.

    domestic tourism, guesthouses, hospitality technology, lodges, tourism market, LekkeSlaap, South Africa travel, tourism and travel, RoomRaccoon, Niels Verspui
