    South Africa recognised as a top travel destination at WTM London 2025

    11 Nov 2025
    South African Tourism marked a successful week at World Travel Market (WTM) London 2025, with global recognition and engagement highlighting the country’s appeal as a travel destination.

    From 4–6 November, 22 South African stand sharers hosted meetings with international trade partners, media, and stakeholders. The stand showcased the country’s wildlife, adventure experiences, culture, and cuisine, drawing strong interest from visitors and industry professionals.

    International accolades

    Darryl Erasmus, Acting CEO and COO at SA Tourism, Right Paul Yanover, CEO at Lonely Planet
    Darryl Erasmus, Acting CEO and COO at SA Tourism, Right Paul Yanover, CEO at Lonely Planet

    South Africa received two major awards during the event:

    • Top Destination for 2026 – Kruger National Park, Lonely Planet Best in Travel Awards
    • Gold Winner: Most Desirable Destination for Nature and Wildlife – Wanderlust Reader Travel Awards 2025

    "These recognitions reaffirm South Africa’s position as one of the world’s most inspiring and sought-after travel destinations," said Darryl Erasmus, Acting CEO of South African Tourism. "We are immensely proud of our teams and partners who continue to showcase South Africa’s beauty and diversity on the global stage."

    Growing international interest

    The strong engagement at WTM London reflects continued positive growth in international arrivals to South Africa, with a 17% increase from January to September 2025 compared with the same period in 2024.

    South African Tourism credited the week’s activities with reinforcing the country’s appeal and promoting its diverse experiences.

    Looking ahead

    South African Tourism thanked all partners, stand sharers, and visitors for their participation. The organisation emphasised the country’s continued focus on inspiring travellers to explore South Africa’s adventure, nature, and cultural offerings.

