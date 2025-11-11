South Africa
Automotive Dealers
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Loeries Creative WeekPendoringBizTrendsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeMore Sections..

In the news

Pace Car RentalDunlop Tyres SABizcommunity.comEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Mercedes-Benz South Africa CEO-designate resigns

    Mercedes-Benz South Africa said on Monday, 10 November, CEO-designate Abey Kgotle has resigned for personal reasons, less than a month before he was set to take on the role.
    11 Nov 2025
    11 Nov 2025
    A logo of the Mercedes-Benz is seen outside a Mercedes-Benz car dealer in Brussels, Belgium, on 13 March 2023. Reuters/Yves Herman/File Photo
    A logo of the Mercedes-Benz is seen outside a Mercedes-Benz car dealer in Brussels, Belgium, on 13 March 2023. Reuters/Yves Herman/File Photo

    Kgotle, who joined Mercedes-Benz South Africa in 2017, was named in June to succeed Andreas Brand as chief executive of the German luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz's South African operations.

    Brand, who was scheduled to relocate to Stuttgart on 30 November for a global production role overseeing seven Mercedes-Benz manufacturing plants, will now continue as chief executive "until further notice," it said on Monday, 10 November.

    Kgotle currently serves as the company's executive director for human resources and corporate affairs and will step down effective 30 November. The company did not provide details about his personal reasons in its statement.

    Read more: Mercedes-Benz South Africa, Mercedes-Benz, Andreas Brand
    Share this article
    NextOptions

    Source: Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

    Go to: https://www.reuters.com/
    TopicsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz