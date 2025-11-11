Mercedes-Benz South Africa CEO-designate resigns

Mercedes-Benz South Africa said on Monday, 10 November, CEO-designate Abey Kgotle has resigned for personal reasons, less than a month before he was set to take on the role.

A logo of the Mercedes-Benz is seen outside a Mercedes-Benz car dealer in Brussels, Belgium, on 13 March 2023. Reuters/Yves Herman/File Photo

Kgotle, who joined Mercedes-Benz South Africa in 2017, was named in June to succeed Andreas Brand as chief executive of the German luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz's South African operations.

Brand, who was scheduled to relocate to Stuttgart on 30 November for a global production role overseeing seven Mercedes-Benz manufacturing plants, will now continue as chief executive "until further notice," it said on Monday, 10 November.

Kgotle currently serves as the company's executive director for human resources and corporate affairs and will step down effective 30 November. The company did not provide details about his personal reasons in its statement.