Pace Van and Bakkie Rental: Powering the future of business car rental in South Africa

Pace Van and Bakkie Rental is transforming car rental in South Africa, providing flexible van and bakkie rentals for businesses and individuals, while expanding the Pace Car Rental network nationwide.

The rising demand for car rental in South Africa

The car rental market in South Africa continues to grow as more people choose transport without ownership. Rising travel, small-business logistics, and flexible working trends have created high demand for short and long term vehicle hire.

For many South Africans, owning a vehicle is expensive and impractical. That is why long term car rental solutions from companies such as Pace Car Rental offer the best alternative: reliable transport with none of the ownership costs.

From busy hubs like Johannesburg and Cape Town to routes connecting Gqeberha, Umhlanga, and East London, more individuals and businesses are discovering the convenience of renting instead of buying.

Why South Africans prefer renting vans and bakkies

Bakkies and vans are the backbone of South African businesses. These workhorse vehicles are used for deliveries, building projects, catering, helping people move homes, and even family getaways. Renting these vehicles gives you flexibility without worrying about maintenance or depreciation.

At our new Pace Van and Bakkie Rental sites, every vehicle is serviced regularly and ready to work as hard as you do. Whether you are transporting stock, moving house, or heading out on a road trip, Pace has a bakkie or van to suit your needs.

Car rental trends among business owners

Small and medium-sized enterprises form the heart of South Africa’s economy, and efficient transport keeps them running. Instead of buying and maintaining a fleet, more SMEs now rent vehicles to stay flexible and reduce overheads.

Pace Van and Bakkie Rental offer tailored business rental packages for companies needing multiple vehicles or recurring bookings. Businesses can rent for a few days, a few months, or on a long term basis, scaling up or down as demand changes.

How Pace Car Rental grew into Pace Van and Bakkie Rental

Pace Car Rental began in Johannesburg with a simple idea: to make car rental affordable and accessible for every South African. From day one, the focus was on excellent customer service, transparent pricing, and reliable vehicles. What started as a single branch in Marlboro, Sandton, grew into a national brand trusted by thousands of local and international renters each year.

Over time, customer needs evolved. More businesses and individuals began asking for practical vehicles such as vans and bakkies that could handle both work and lifestyle demands. To meet this growing demand, Pace expanded its offering and launched Pace Van and Bakkie Rental, a dedicated division focused on providing high-quality commercial and utility rentals for both companies and private renters.

Today, Pace Van and Bakkie Rental continues the same promise that built the Pace name: simple, affordable, and reliable rentals across South Africa.

A nationwide network of convenience

From its Johannesburg roots, Pace has grown into a trusted car rental brand with twelve branches across the country, covering every major region and transport corridor.

Gauteng:

Sandton (head office): 40 14th Street, Marlboro, Sandton



Kempton Park: 159 Bon Cretion Street, Pomona AH, Kempton Park



Pretoria: ProEquity Court Building, 1250 Pretorius Street, Hatfield, Pretoria



Roodepoort (new Van and Bakkie branch): 399 Ontdekkers Road, Florida Park, Roodepoort

Western Cape:

Cape Town Airport: Unit 6, Airport Business Park, corner Michigan Street and Borcherds Quarry Road, Airport Industria, Cape Town



Cape Town City Centre: 366A Victoria Road, Salt River, Cape Town



Cape Town Parow (new Van and Bakkie branch): 8 Duiker Street, Parow, Cape Town



George: 18 Market Street, George Central

Eastern Cape:

Gqeberha/Port Elizabeth (Walmer): 90 Heugh Road, Walmer



Gqeberha/Port Elizabeth (Newton Park) (new Van and Bakkie branch): 343 Cape Road, Newton Park, Gqeberha



East London: 912 Settlers Way, Sunnyridge, East London

KwaZulu-Natal:

Umhlanga: Shop 1A Oceans Mall, Lagoon Drive, Umhlanga

Mpumalanga:

Mbombela/Nelspruit (new Van and Bakkie branch): 14 Amanzi Street, Riverside Park Ext 24, Mbombela (Nelspruit)

New branches, same Pace promise

The new Pace Van and Bakkie Rental branches in Mbombela, Cape Town (Parow), Roodepoort, and Gqeberha (Newton Park) mark a major milestone in Pace’s nationwide expansion. Each branch is strategically located to meet the needs of business owners, fleet managers, and private renters who rely on commercial vehicles for work or travel.

These new locations offer the same seamless booking experience, flexible rental terms, and transparent pricing that customers have come to expect from Pace. While they specialise in vans and bakkies, you can still rent passenger cars, SUVs, and minibuses from these branches, giving you every vehicle option in one place.

Accessibility and affordability first

Pace’s goal is to provide South Africans with low-cost transport solutions. The process is quick, transparent, and hassle-free. With clear daily and monthly rates, minimal paperwork, and no hidden fees, customers always know what they are paying for.

Every rand counts, and Pace ensures customers receive outstanding value without compromising on service quality.

Benefits of choosing Pace Van and Bakkie Rental for business rentals

Flexible fleet solutions for SMEs

Every industry has unique transport needs. Whether you are in construction, courier services, or catering, Pace offers flexible rental contracts that match your business cycle. You can add vehicles during busy periods and return them when things quiet down.

Transparent pricing and nationwide support

Pace’s pricing is straightforward and fair. Businesses benefit from national support and a consistent rental experience across all branches. The goal is to keep your operations moving with zero downtime.

Why Pace is ideal for everyday renters

Renting is not only for businesses. Families and individuals also trust Pace for their personal needs. Whether you are relocating, taking a road trip, or managing short term transport needs, Pace makes it easy to rent online and drive off the same day.

Quick online booking

With an intuitive website and responsive customer support, booking a van or bakkie takes just a few clicks. You can confirm availability, book online, and collect your vehicle from a branch near you.

Nationwide branch access

With more branches opening across South Africa, finding a Pace rental nearby is simpler than ever. Rent where you live and return where you travel. Flexible car rental that fits your schedule.

Fuel-efficient and reliable vehicles

Pace’s fleet is maintained to high safety and performance standards. Many vehicles are fuel-efficient or hybrid-ready, reducing both your running costs and environmental impact.

How Pace stands out from other car rental companies

Few rental brands offer the same combination of affordability, convenience, and fleet variety. Pace’s strength lies in serving both business and personal renters equally well. Customers enjoy low prices, wide availability, and a professional yet friendly experience at every branch.

Customer Experiences that Speak Volumes

Business clients often highlight how Pace helps them meet delivery deadlines and manage costs effectively. Individuals mention the seamless booking experience, vehicle reliability, and friendly branch staff who make renting feel personal and easy.

Looking Ahead: The Future of Car Rental in South Africa

Pace Van and Bakkie Rental continues to lead the way toward smarter car management. From digital booking systems to sustainable vehicle options, the company’s innovation ensures customers enjoy safe, efficient, and environmentally conscious rentals.

The future of car rental in South Africa is flexible, digital, and customer-driven, and Pace is right at the forefront.

Frequently asked questions (FAQs)

What makes Pace Van and Bakkie Rental different? Pace combines nationwide access, flexible rental options, and transparent pricing with the ability to rent selected vehicle groups using cash, debit card, or EFT. Can I rent for business purposes? Yes. Pace offers daily, weekly, and long term rental options for businesses of all sizes. Do the vehicles include waivers and maintenance? Yes. Every vehicle is serviced regularly and includes waiver options for peace of mind. Can I collect and return the vehicle at different branches? Yes, depending on availability and your rental agreement. Contact your nearest branch for details. Do I need a credit card to rent? No. You can rent with cash, debit card, or EFT. This is one of the many reasons customers choose Pace. Where can I find my nearest Pace branch? Visit our website to locate your nearest branch and book your rental online.

Conclusion: Driving South Africa forward with Pace Van and Bakkie Rental

Pace Van and Bakkie Rental is not just about vehicles. It is about giving South Africans the freedom to move.

With nationwide branches, flexible long term options, and a reliable fleet of vans and bakkies, Pace makes vehicle hire easier for businesses and everyday renters alike.

