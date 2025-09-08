Why renting a car beats e-hailing for your next holiday

Planning a holiday is exciting. From choosing your destination to mapping out activities, there’s a lot to look forward to. But one decision that can make or break the trip is how you’ll get around. Many travellers in South Africa consider whether to rely on e-hailing services such as Uber and Bolt, or car rental for the duration of their journey.

While e-hailing has its place for quick trips in the city, a rental car almost always wins when it comes to holidays. Here’s why more South Africans are swapping the app for the open road.

Freedom to go where e-hailing can’t

A holiday isn’t just about the city centre. South Africa’s real beauty lies in the places just out of reach. The winding roads of the Garden Route, the mountain passes of Mpumalanga, or the hidden beaches along the Wild Coast. These are the kinds of destinations where e-hailing services are either unreliable or simply unavailable.

With a long term car rental, you set your own schedule. No waiting for a driver, no worrying whether the app works outside the city. Just you, your car, and the freedom to explore.

More value for your rand

It’s easy to underestimate how often you’ll need transport on holiday. A quick breakfast outing, an afternoon hike, an evening show. Those trips add up fast when you’re booking rides one at a time. Over the course of a week, e-hailing costs can end up being higher than a full rental. For example, a single 20km trip can cost you in the region of R250 to R400 depending on factors such as time of day. This means that you can easily rack up a bill of over R1,000 at the end of the day. For half that price you could be in a car rental from Pace.

That’s also where options like cash car rental make sense. You pay upfront, drive as much as you like, and avoid surprise costs. It’s a simple way to stretch your budget further without cutting back on experiences.

Choosing the right vehicle for your trip

One of the biggest perks of renting is choice. You get to decide what suits your holiday best:

A spacious SUV if you’re travelling with family or luggage.



A minibus if it’s a group getaway.



A sturdy bakkie if you’re heading off-road or need extra load space.

With e-hailing, you never know what will arrive, and comfort can be hit or miss. Renting guarantees you get exactly what you need for the journey ahead.

Safety and peace of mind

A holiday should be stress-free. With your own rental car, your bags stay safely locked inside while you explore. You don’t have to wait outside late at night for a ride or share your travel route with a stranger.

At Pace Car Rental, cover and optional waivers are included to give you extra confidence on the road. You’re covered, and your focus stays where it should be, on enjoying the trip.

Travel South Africa your way

Some of the best holiday memories come from spontaneous moments. A roadside farm stall, a scenic lookout, or a small-town café you weren’t expecting. Those moments are harder to capture when you’re tied to e-hailing apps and fixed pick-up points.

With a car rental, your holiday belongs to you. You can take the detours, stop when you feel like it, and travel South Africa at your own pace.

Final word

E-hailing might be convenient for a night out in town, but when it comes to holidays, nothing beats the independence, value and comfort of renting a car. Whether you’re exploring the coast, venturing into the mountains, or visiting family, Pace Car Rental is here to make the journey easy.

Book your holiday car rental today and enjoy the freedom to explore South Africa on your terms.



