SATSA warns against fraudulent operators

As South Africa gears up for its peak tourism season, the risk of dealing with unverified businesses that can compromise both consumer trust and the industry’s reputation increases.

David Frost, CEO of SATSA(pictured) says travellers, overseas tour operators, and the local tourism trade to remain vigilant when making bookings as South Africa gears up for its peak tourism season (image supplied)

Southern Africa Tourism Services Association (SATSA), the voice of inbound tourism in South Africa, is urging travellers, overseas tour operators, and the local tourism industry to remain vigilant when making bookings.

The call to vigilance comes at a critical time. South Africa is set to welcome thousands of visitors over the festive season, and fraudulent activity often rises in parallel with increased travel.

SATSA’s appeal is simple: pause, verify, and book with confidence.

A notable pattern of deception targeting both local and international tourists has been observed, with fraudulent operators becoming increasingly sophisticated in their use of stolen credentials and digital platforms.

SATSA has also noted instances of companies displaying its logo without authorisation, misleadingly implying membership. While this may seem a minor detail, the implications are serious: the SATSA logo is widely recognised as a trusted mark of credibility.

“SATSA’s logo indicates the tourism product’s commitment to ethical conduct, financial transparency, and accountability,” says David Frost, CEO of SATSA.

“Every SATSA member is subject to an enforceable Code of Conduct and stringent annual checks.”

Safguards

To safeguard against disappointment or financial loss, SATSA advises:

Verifying membership by consulting SATSA’s official membership directory at www.satsa.com or by contacting SATSA directly at info@satsa.co.za.

Working with accredited SATSA members and to report any suspected misuse of the SATSA name or logo.

“By checking for SATSA membership, travellers and businesses are not only protecting themselves – they are strengthening the integrity of the entire tourism ecosystem,” Frost adds.