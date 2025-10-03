Turning dreams into destinations: The story of Pab-Love Guesthouse

In the heart of Kuruman, often called the gateway to the Kalahari, a remarkable story of vision and determination has unfolded. It is the story of Pab-Love Guesthouse, a place that has grown into a beacon for local tourism and a symbol of what passion, perseverance, and community support can achieve. At the center of this journey is Pabalelo Hase, a man who dared to dream of creating a home away from home for travellers while also showcasing the beauty and warmth of Kuruman.

Pabalelo Hase

“Starting Pab-Love Guesthouse was driven by my passion for hospitality and a desire to showcase the beauty of Kuruman,” Hase reflects. What began as an idea soon turned into a tangible business, thanks to encouragement from his wife, advice from fellow guesthouse owners, and the steady backing of the community. Together, these influences gave him the courage to turn a dream into something concrete. Today, Pab-Love stands not only as a guesthouse but as a true reflection of resilience and vision.

The early days were far from easy. Like many entrepreneurs, Hase encountered the daunting challenge of finding clients. “It was not easy to find guests at the start, but with patience, passion, and determination, I managed to overcome those challenges,” he shares. For months, the guesthouse operated with uncertainty, but persistence paid off. The breakthrough came with Kuruman’s Second Eye Music Festival and Batlharos Spin City event – two occasions that brought a surge of visitors to town. With most accommodations fully booked, organisers turned to Pab-Love Guesthouse. The experience was so positive that the organiser has returned with guests every year since. That moment marked a turning point, giving Pab-Love visibility, credibility, and loyal partnerships that continue to fuel its growth.

But what truly sets Pab-Love apart is more than rooms or facilities – it is the spirit of hospitality. “We make our guests feel welcomed, with a friendly and helpful staff who go above and beyond,” Hase emphasises. Guests quickly notice the care woven into every detail. Spacious rooms, secure parking, reliable Wi-Fi, air conditioning, and laundry services provide comfort and convenience. The guesthouse’s safe and quiet location, close to the R31 and nearby shopping malls, makes it especially attractive for both business travelers and families on holiday.

Yet beyond the amenities, it is the feeling of belonging that makes Pab-Love special. Guests often describe arriving as strangers but leaving as family. This ethos comes directly from Hase’s belief that hospitality is about more than business – it is about creating connections, sharing culture, and offering visitors a true taste of Kuruman’s warmth.

For Hase, every satisfied guest is a reminder that his vision was worth pursuing. “It’s about showing visitors the true beauty of Kuruman and making them feel at home,” he says. His journey is a powerful example for other aspiring entrepreneurs: that with persistence, belief, and community, even the most ambitious dreams can become thriving destinations.

So, when your travels take you north, let Pab-Love Guesthouse show you what it truly means to be welcomed with heart.



