Doing It For Tourism bracelet empowers SMMEs

The Doing It For Tourism campaign features handmade beaded South African flag bracelets, crafted by local artisans and sold at R100 each.

Handcrafted South African flag bracelets are funding a transformation initiative that has already supported over 100 Black-owned tourism businesses (Image supplied)

From the Southern Africa Tourism Services Association (SATSA) and its business incubator programme, all proceeds go directly toward funding additional Black-owned tourism SMMEs in the programme, which provides six to 12 months of comprehensive business development support.

The campaign offers two primary channels for participation.

Larger tourism businesses are encouraged to purchase bracelets in bulk as staff recognition gifts or guest amenities, while hospitality establishments can display the bracelets at reception areas for customers to purchase.

"These beautiful bracelets represent South African pride, but they’re also a direct investment into the future of our tourism industry," says David Frost, CEO of SATSA.

"For just R100, anyone can contribute to creating sustainable tourism businesses and jobs."

Doing It For Tourism

The campaign name, Doing It For Tourism reflects the industry's collaborative approach to addressing transformation challenges.

Each bracelet purchase helps fund the growth of small businesses that enhance South Africa's tourism offering while creating employment opportunities.

Beyond its financial impact, each bracelet serves as a powerful symbol of solidarity and commitment to building a more inclusive and sustainable tourism industry.

When worn, it represents a tangible investment in South Africa's tourism future and signals support for the diverse entrepreneurs who are reshaping the sector.

The bracelet transforms a simple transaction into a meaningful statement about the kind of tourism industry South Africa is striving to create: one that embraces transformation, celebrates diversity, and creates opportunities for all.

SATSA Tourism Business Incubator Programme

Now entering its fourth year, the SATSA Tourism Business Incubator Programme has already empowered more than 100 Black-owned tourism SMMEs with fully funded, professional business development support.

The programme is managed by Sigma International and has consistently attracted support from major industry players.

"The bracelet campaign makes supporting transformation accessible to everyone," explains Akash Singh, director at Sigma International.

"Whether you're a major hotel group or an individual traveller, you can directly contribute to building a more inclusive tourism sector."

How to participate

Purchase bracelets or donate: www.doingitfortourism.co.za

Bulk orders: info@sigmaintl.co.za