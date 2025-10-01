South Africa
Tourism Tourism
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

IMC ConferencePendoringBizTrendsBizTrendsTVLoeries Creative WeekOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeMore Sections..

In the news

Bizcommunity.comaHead Marketing ServicesCity Lodge HotelsSure Mithas TravelEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Doing It For Tourism bracelet empowers SMMEs

    The Doing It For Tourism campaign features handmade beaded South African flag bracelets, crafted by local artisans and sold at R100 each.
    1 Oct 2025
    1 Oct 2025
    Handcrafted South African flag bracelets are funding a transformation initiative that has already supported over 100 Black-owned tourism businesses (Image supplied)
    Handcrafted South African flag bracelets are funding a transformation initiative that has already supported over 100 Black-owned tourism businesses (Image supplied)

    From the Southern Africa Tourism Services Association (SATSA) and its business incubator programme, all proceeds go directly toward funding additional Black-owned tourism SMMEs in the programme, which provides six to 12 months of comprehensive business development support.

    The campaign offers two primary channels for participation.

    Larger tourism businesses are encouraged to purchase bracelets in bulk as staff recognition gifts or guest amenities, while hospitality establishments can display the bracelets at reception areas for customers to purchase.

    "These beautiful bracelets represent South African pride, but they’re also a direct investment into the future of our tourism industry," says David Frost, CEO of SATSA.

    "For just R100, anyone can contribute to creating sustainable tourism businesses and jobs."

    Doing It For Tourism

    The campaign name, Doing It For Tourism reflects the industry's collaborative approach to addressing transformation challenges.

    Each bracelet purchase helps fund the growth of small businesses that enhance South Africa's tourism offering while creating employment opportunities.

    Beyond its financial impact, each bracelet serves as a powerful symbol of solidarity and commitment to building a more inclusive and sustainable tourism industry.

    When worn, it represents a tangible investment in South Africa's tourism future and signals support for the diverse entrepreneurs who are reshaping the sector.

    The bracelet transforms a simple transaction into a meaningful statement about the kind of tourism industry South Africa is striving to create: one that embraces transformation, celebrates diversity, and creates opportunities for all.

    SATSA Tourism Business Incubator Programme

    Now entering its fourth year, the SATSA Tourism Business Incubator Programme has already empowered more than 100 Black-owned tourism SMMEs with fully funded, professional business development support.

    The programme is managed by Sigma International and has consistently attracted support from major industry players.

    "The bracelet campaign makes supporting transformation accessible to everyone," explains Akash Singh, director at Sigma International.

    "Whether you're a major hotel group or an individual traveller, you can directly contribute to building a more inclusive tourism sector."

    How to participate

    Purchase bracelets or donate: www.doingitfortourism.co.za

    Bulk orders: info@sigmaintl.co.za

    Read more: tourism, Southern Africa Tourism Services Association, Satsa, David Frost, Akash Singh, Sigma International
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    TopicsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    Marketing & Media
    Expand
    Retail
    Expand
    Finance
    Expand
    ICT
    Expand
    Construction & Engineering
    Expand
    Education
    Expand
    ESG & Sustainability
    Expand

    Latest jobs

    Tips
    Rental ManagerCape Town1 Sep
    Executive Administrator/Accounts ClerkCape TownWorldwide Positions29 Aug
    Travel Account ManagerCape TownGVI19 Aug
    Sales Enrolment ManagerCape TownGVI7 Aug
    More jobs
    Entrepreneurship
    Expand
    Automotive
    Expand
    HR & Management
    Expand
    Healthcare
    Expand
    Property
    Expand
    Agriculture
    Expand
    Tourism & Travel
    Expand
    Logistics & Transport
    Expand
    Legal
    Expand
    Manufacturing
    Expand
    Energy & Mining
    Expand
    Lifestyle
    Expand
    Let's do Biz