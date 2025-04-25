Undecided about buying a car? Let long term car rental be your comfort zone with Pace Car Rental

The shift in car ownership thinking

More people are choosing flexibility over ownership, and it’s not just due to cost. It’s about freedom. The freedom to drive what you need now, without locking yourself into a long term contract or watching your asset lose value over time.

Whether you’re a professional on a contract, a family between vehicles, or a business expanding into new provinces, long term car rental gives you options – and control.

Why long term car rental works

One monthly fee: No balloon payments or surprise maintenance bills.

Super Cover and free mileage: Super Cover wavers to help protect you and the car, as well as 3000 free kilometres per month, with the option to purchase additional top-up mileage when making a booking.

No credit hoops: Perfect if you are not ready for finance or while you are building up your profile. If you don't yet have a credit card, we can assist with a cash car rental option, whereby you can pay with cash or via debit card.

Flexible upgrades: Effortlessly swap vehicles as your needs or financial circumstances change.

Business-ready: Fleet solutions with tracking, licensing, and proactive customer service.

No resale hassle: Return the vehicle when you're done.

“I have started with a long term rental on a vehicle on 26 February 2025 and are blown away with the excellent service from Pace car rental Marlboro branch,” says a recent client of Pace Car Rental.

Another previous client states: “I don’t have a single complaint yet. Have had a long term rental with them for about six months now. They’re super responsive with any queries or issues.”

Why choose Pace Car Rental?

Pace isn’t just another rental agency. We’re specialists in cheap long term mobility solutions. With branches across Johannesburg, Cape Town, Durban, Pretoria, and more, we help individuals and businesses stay mobile – without the stress of ownership. Our proactive support and flexible terms make us the trusted partner for thousands of clients each month.

Conclusion

If you’re still unsure about buying, you’re not alone. Let long term car rental be your comfort zone. A smart, flexible bridge until you’re ready to commit. With Pace Car Rental, the road ahead is yours to define.

Browse our long term rental options now.



