Pace Car Rental expands to East London and George: Bringing reliable rental to more South Africans

Pace Car Rental is growing! With new branches now open in East London and George, we’re making car rental even more accessible, affordable, and convenient across South Africa.

As a trusted name in long-term car rental, cash car rental, bakkie and van rental, we are committed to bringing reliable and affordable rental solutions to more locations, ensuring our customers have a seamless rental experience.

Bringing quality car hire to East London and George

As the gateway to the Garden Route, George is a must-visit for both business and leisure travellers. With our new branch, exploring the scenic coastline has never been easier.

Our growing national reach

Pace Car Rental now proudly serves nine locations across South Africa, ensuring a convenient rental experience wherever you go:

Western Cape : Cape Town Airport | Cape Town City Centre | George



KwaZulu-Natal : Umhlanga

Eastern Cape: Gqeberha | East London

From city streets to coastal escapes, our expanding footprint means seamless car hire wherever you need it.

Why choose Pace Car Rental?

Reliable and affordable vehicles : From compact cars to SUVs and bakkies.



Flexible rental terms : Daily, weekly, and long-term options available.



Convenient locations : Now including East London and George for even more accessibility. And if that wasn't enough, we will even deliver your vehicle to you at the airport.



Hassle-free booking : Quick online reservations and multiple payment options.



: Quick online reservations and multiple payment options. No credit card? No problem: Rent a car with cash or a debit card.

With our growing network, Pace Car Rental is here to get you on the road, wherever you are in South Africa. Ready to explore? Book your car online today.



