VoicesofChange | Hellopeter launches Women’s Month campaign in fight against GBVF

At the heart of the campaign is a message of collective strength: that when South Africans come together and use their voices, even when it might seem like a small act, change can happen.

“There are so many stories and experiences out there that often go untold,” says Jacqui Uys, chief growth officer at Hellopeter. “This is especially true when it comes to GBV and the many cases that are never reported.”

The power of a single review

Throughout the month of August, every verified consumer review submitted to hellopeter.com will result in a donation made to Women for Change.

“When you write a review, you’re not only giving businesses feedback or praising great service. You’re also helping others make better choices. And during August, your voice becomes a tool for social change, with each review having double the impact,” she adds.

This supports a vital cause, as well as helps surface more honest experiences that shape business growth and consumer trust.

Meet the Social Ambassadors

Hellopeter is teaming up with social media creators who will help share this message, encourage others to give shout-outs to female leaders, as well as drive awareness around GBVF and the work Women for Change is doing.

Alexandra Holgate (@lexi.hols on Instagram) and Taylor Holby (Tay.for.thebabies) are both using their platforms to help drive home this campaign’s mission.

“As a young South African woman, this cause is close to my heart,” says Taylor. Alexandra agrees, “I’m so proud to support this campaign, and I hope everyone will rally around this.”

Call to action: How to get involved

Write a review (or more)

Every review published on hellopeter.com during August will result in a donation made to Women for Change.

Share the love

Spotlight women-led businesses and inspiring women on social media, tagging @hellopeter_za and using the hashtags: #VoicesOfChange #ReviewForChange.

Follow along

@tay.for.thebabies (TikTok) and @lexi.hols (Instagram) will be sharing personal stories, reviews and local businesses to keep the conversation going.

Celebrating women in business

As part of Voices of Change, Hellopeter will be spotlighting a series of inspiring South African women who are leading businesses, shaping industries and rewriting the rules of leadership.

“Being a business leader takes grit, creativity, and a whole lot of juggling,” adds Uys. “We wanted to celebrate that by handing over the mic to a selection of nominated women who are pushing boundaries and building boldly. Through their voices, others can learn and be encouraged.”

The nominated Voices of Change leaders include:

Nicola Spilsbury, chef and owner of Spilsbury Kitchen

“Be brave, go out there and do your thing! There is only one you, and there is no better time to take that leap than now. Your passion isn’t random, it’s your permission slip to build something brave.” – Nicola Spilsbury.

Madelain Roscher, CEO of PR Worx

“Women’s Month should remind us that our strength lies not in going it alone but in lifting as we climb. When South African women win together, the entire country benefits.” – Madelain Roscher.

Tania de Kock, founder of Tania de Kock Communications

“Go into the world with kindness. Don’t let it harden you, nor make you believe that compassion is a weakness. In fact, this compassion is often precisely what makes women great leaders.” – Tania de Kock.

Louisa Chawanda, business strategist

“Do not shy away from disrupting the status quo or from reimagining what's possible. Build strong networks, uplift each other, and never underestimate the profound impact you have, not just in boardrooms, but in shaping the future of our communities and our nation. Your legacy is being written with every courageous step you take.” – Lousia Chawanda.

Business offer: Empowerment with impact

During the month of August, Hellopeter Business is also offering a 20% discount on all Annual Plans . Furthermore, for each sign-up, they will donate R50 to Women for Change on your organisation’s behalf. Participating businesses will also be spotlighted in Hellopeter’s newsletter and on social media.

“It’s about giving businesses the tools to succeed and offering consumers more opportunities to discover and support them, while at the same time giving them the opportunity to make an impact this Women’s Month,” says Uys.

Standing with Women for Change

“We’re proud to align Hellopeter with Women for Change, an organisation that is doing so much for our country and its people against gender-based violence and femicide. We’re grateful for everything they do and hope that our Hellopeter Community’s contribution will help aid their incredible work,” says Alon Rom, CEO of Hellopeter.

A change that needs everyone’s voice

While the campaign is centred around women’s voices and experiences, it’s open to everyone. Gender-based violence is a national issue, and this campaign is about using your voice to build a more supportive South Africa.

Join the movement

This Women’s Month, your voice can be a force for change. Whether you write a review, spotlight a story or support a business, you’re taking action that matters.

For more information, visit biz.hellopeter.com/voices-of-change

Hashtags: #ReviewForChange #VoicesOfChange

