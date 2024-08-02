South Africa
    Douglas resident cracks open The Volt!

    OFM, the sound of your life, has officially wrapped up its 39th birthday celebrations by rewarding a lucky listener with the ultimate cash prize in The Volt competition.
    Issued by OFM Radio
    4 Aug 2025
    4 Aug 2025
    Douglas resident cracks open The Volt!

    Congratulations to contestant number 8, Corlia Hamlett from Douglas, who won R29,000!

    Hamlett was surprised at her workplace this morning by the Good Morning Breakfast’s Margaret Whitfield, who revealed the exciting news live on air. Hamlett’s lucky number was randomly matched as the grand prize winner, capping off ten days of R1,000 daily cash giveaways and one epic finale.

    From 21 to 31 July 2025, listeners across central South Africa were invited to unlock a vault of cash prizes as part of OFM’s birthday celebration. The final moment came on 1 August when Hamlett was announced as the big winner – a moment of disbelief and pure joy for the deserving Douglas local.

    OFM’s 39th birthday campaign is a tribute to the loyal listeners who’ve been part of the journey for nearly four decades, and The Volt was our way of saying thank you with something truly unforgettable.

    OFM programme manager Tim Thabethe says: “The conclusion of the Volt, reaffirms OFM’s positioning to ‘changing lives’. We wish our Northern Cape winner, Corlia, everything of the best, and hope that this win will contribute towards her pregnancy and family’s wellbeing.”

    For more info, contact az.oc.mfo@gnitekram.

    OFM Radio
    OFM, is Central South Africa's premier commercial radio station, offering a mix of music, news and entertainment. The station serves the affluent SEM 7+ economically active marketplace with a broadcast footprint across the Free State, Northern Cape, southern Gauteng and North West.
