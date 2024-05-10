OFM receives three Telkom Radio Awards nominations

OFM, the sound of your life, has received three nods from the radio industry for outstanding work. Central South Africa’s leading commercial radio station has been nominated in the community project and promotions/stunt categories at the Telkom Radio Awards. The winners will be announced at the prestigious awards ceremony in Johannesburg on 30 November 2024.

The Telkom Radio Awards honour and recognise exceptional and innovative excellence in the South African radio industry. OFM’s dedication to not only excellence in the craft, but also our loyal listeners was demonstrated in the entries the judges chose as finalists.

In the Community Project category OFM’s PinkTober and Winter Drive campaigns were selected finalists. In 2023, OFM dedicated October to breast cancer awareness and raised funds for the Cancer Association of South Africa through Pink Pledge Wednesdays and Bowling 4 Boobies corporate lawn bowls evenings. The tally came to R575,000. This project raised over R1m in 2024, demonstrating how central South Africans take ownership of OFM’s campaigns and stand together. Earlier that year, we also invited listeners, clients, and stakeholders to come and play their part for charity during the popular Shoprite Checkers OFM Chip 4 Charity golf days and Boeries 4 Blankets fundraiser, which collected another R500,000, through an aligned winter drive to change lives.

In the Promotions/Stunt category, one of the broadcasting highlights of 2024 saw The Good Morning Breakfast broadcast from three different locations in the Free State, Northern Cape and North West simultaneously to celebrate the start of the new school year. The OFM Cool Schools programme saw learners form part of the show’s benchmarks like the get-up-and-go song and Money-for-nothing quiz while the presenters participated in activities like athletics. Great fun was had by all and the audience thoroughly entertained.

“These nominations speak to the hard work that the OFM brand puts behind its campaigns. To be nominated by a jury of your peers is an absolute honour and reflects the hard work and commitment that the OFM Team puts towards its audience,” explains Tim Thabethe, OFM programme manager.

“It is our passion to serve the community with campaigns that are innovative, exciting and uplifting. We take so much pride in these nominations as we know we made a difference in the lives of others. OFM is privileged to be nominated and will continue to provide our listeners with more of these campaigns,” says Anchen Lintvelt, OFM sales and marketing manager.

“We have to congratulate ourselves on three nominations, especially being so pure and true to our listeners, partners, the team and our stakeholders. The dedication to uplifting the community and positively changing lives through the engaging programming and marketing of these events truly sets OFM apart,” says Nick Efstathiou, Central Media Group CEO.

