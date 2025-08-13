South Africa
    Embracing period leave: A step toward true workplace equality

    The potential for productivity and passion is not possible without workplaces that listen and provide for women’s health needs. As a final-year student entering the profession, I've had the unique chance to see firsthand the impact of inclusive workplace policies, particularly period leave.
    By Jessica Gbedemah
    13 Aug 2025
    13 Aug 2025
    Image credit: Casey Lawler on Dupe Photos
    Image credit: Casey Lawler on Dupe Photos

    This basic but powerful recognition of women's biological requirements is still uncommon in many South African businesses, but it can have a huge impact on female productivity and well-being.

    Respect and empathy

    Period leave is more than a reward; it demonstrates respect and empathy for the physical obstacles that many women encounter regularly.

    When workplaces openly address these facts, women feel appreciated and empowered to contribute their best selves to their jobs.

    This results in higher engagement, lower absenteeism, and a more enthusiastic, engaged staff.

    A CEO who exemplifies openness and inclusivity by actively listening to women and promoting candid conversations about topics that concern them breaks down traditional gender barriers and illustrates that effective leadership is based on empathy rather than gender.

    Embrace inclusive leadership

    While policies such as period leave are important, so is the culture that surrounds them.

    Women's productivity and mental well-being improve considerably when they feel secure to voice their demands without fear of stigma or condemnation.

    Inclusivity fosters a sense of belonging, which inspires creativity and propels both individuals and organisations forward.

    Inclusive workplaces that promote equality and well-being benefit not only women but also entire teams and improve business performance.

    As Women's Month highlights the accomplishments of women, it serves as a timely reminder that change necessitates actual action, measurable support for women's health and leadership development.

    To establish supportive settings in which women can thrive, South African employers must embrace inclusive leadership and regulations like period leave.

    These improvements, particularly for young women entering the job, point to a future in which equality is more than just an ambition, but a lived reality.

    women's month, creativity, empathy, women's health, South African businesses, productivity, well-being, workplace equality, respect, inclusivity, menstruation, mental well-being
    About Jessica Gbedemah

    Jessica Gbedemah, a final-year student, is passionate about workplace equality and inclusive leadership. Gbedemah argues for policies and leadership styles that enable women to achieve both personally and professionally, drawing on her experience in a progressive workplace. She is also the SPRA (Student Public Relations Association) 2025 chair at the University of Johannesburg, the Inner-City Missions for Children project leader for the Community Engagement section, and a mentor in the Faculty of Humanities.
    Let's do Biz