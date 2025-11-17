How these 15 Black-owned SMEs highlight inclusive sustainability

Fifteen Black-owned SMEs showcased sustainable solutions in construction, clean energy, and environmental management at the recent 2025 Green Building Convention. The Green Building Council South Africa (GBCSA) hosted the convention at the Century City Conference Centre in Cape Town from 11 to 13 November 2025.

Supported by Property Point, the 15 Black-owned SMEs presented their climate-resilient, socially inclusive solutions at the 2025 Green Building Convention in Cape Town. Image supplied.

The businesses are supported through Property Point, and their participation reflects an encouraging shift in the built environment sector, which is increasingly recognising the value of diverse, locally-driven innovation.

The 15 SMEs are:

Dumaliwe: Energy management services.

Greener Pastures: Recycling and waste management.

GreenX Engineering: Energy efficiency services.

House of Harvest: Sustainable, smart farming.

LEEP Solutions: Smart air quality solutions.

Leratse Engineering: Sustainable engineering project management.

LSO Built Environment Projects: Green building services.

Mageza Technical Services: Energy performance management services.

Oakantswe Construction and Projects: Infrastructure and renewable energy solutions.

Samcon: Green building maintenance services.

Sbenz Construction: Sustainable construction and maintenance services.

Tim & Co Energy: Solar energy and electrical services.

Treasure Productions: Residential, commercial and industrial renewable energy installation.

VoltGas Energy Solutions: Solar, gas, and hybrid energy solutions.

Watt Worx: Solar panel cleaning and maintenance services.



“These are not future leaders. They are leading now,” said Shawn Theunissen, founder of Property Point.

“Their work shows that inclusive sustainability is not a theory. It’s already happening.

“The task ahead is to scale it.”

Future green infrastructure

From renewable energy services to energy and air quality management solutions, these enterprises are proving that Black-owned SMEs can play a central role in shaping the country’s future green infrastructure.

The convention brings together key players from across the property and construction ecosystem, creating opportunities to connect policy with practice and vision with action.

Yet while the SMEs' presence signals growing momentum, Theunissen points out that many entrepreneurs still face hurdles in accessing finance, procurement opportunities and regulatory support.

“We are seeing real progress, but we cannot assume the path is open to all,” he said.

“What these businesses have achieved is remarkable. With the right ecosystem, many more can follow.”

Theunissen said the partnership presents an opportunity to deepen collaboration between developers, policymakers and enterprise development partners.

“We know what works when institutions come together with a shared vision,” he said.

“This is the moment to scale those partnerships, embed inclusion in policy and make transformation a living part of how we build.”

While the sector is not without its challenges, Theunissen believes the direction is clear.

Property Point’s work with more than 500 small businesses has shown that when access is supported with the right tools, Black-owned enterprises can thrive in complex, high-value industries.

“The energy and ideas we are seeing from these businesses are unmatched.

“What they need is not handouts, but opportunities to compete, contribute and lead.

“That’s how we build a truly resilient economy,” concluded Theunissen.