Celebrities join the Wear It Forward campaign transforming diabetes care for SA children

Local celebrities, in partnership with the South African Diabetes Alliance, has announced the launch of Wear It Forward, an exclusive celebrity clothing collection on Yaga that turns fashion into a force for good.

Holly Rey

Officially launched on 17 November, in honour of World Diabetes Day, this powerful initiative brings together some of South Africa’s most loved personalities, who are donating cherished pieces from their personal wardrobes to raise funds for children living with Type 1 Diabetes in underserved communities.

For Holly Rey, who has lived with Type 1 Diabetes for the past 18 years, this campaign is deeply personal.

“I know firsthand what it means to live with diabetes, the daily management, the costs, and the emotional toll,” she says.

“Many children in underserved communities don’t have access to the insulin and care they need. Wear It Forward is about changing that story. It’s about using our influence and creativity to bring hope, health, and a sense of belonging.”

Among the celebrities contributing to the collection are Ayanda Thabethe, Shekhinah, Kim Jayde, Sithelo Shozi, Tino Chiyani, and Lolli Native, each lending their personal style to a cause that gives back to those who really need it.

Ayanda Thabethe Shekinah Kim Jayde

Each item donated by the celebrities, from clothing and shoes to accessories, will feature in a limited-edition capsule collection on Yaga. Fans will have the unique opportunity to shop items worn and loved by their favourite stars, knowing that every purchase supports a greater purpose.

One hundred percent of proceeds will go directly to the South African Diabetes Alliance to fund programmes that provide medical supplies, diabetes education, and psychosocial support for children and their families.

Funds raised through Wear It Forward will be channelled into diabetes education camps for children and families, as well as community-based psychosocial support programmes designed to help children living with Type 1 Diabetes thrive.

According to the T1D Index, around 68,000 individuals in the government healthcare system have been diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes, yet only 32,000 are actively receiving care.

Sithelo Shozi

This means roughly 36,000 people are unaccounted for, lives that could be extended with timely intervention, access to insulin, and adequate healthcare support.

“Behind every statistic is a child, a dream, and a future worth fighting for,” says Patrick Pitoe, chair of the South African Diabetes Alliance. “We’re proud to partner with Holly Rey to make diabetes care and awareness accessible, and even fashionable.”

In South Africa, a typical 10-year-old can expect to live approximately 69 healthy years. However, if diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes, that child is likely to lose about 36 of those years without proper care.

These figures highlight the urgency of Wear It Forward. More than a fashion campaign, it is a movement of hope, style, and solidarity, one that aims to change lives through awareness, advocacy, and community engagement.

By combining celebrity influence with purpose, the Diabetes Alliance are calling on fans, fashion lovers, and changemakers to join the movement and help transform the future for children living with Type 1 Diabetes.

“When you shop the capsule, you’re not just buying clothes, you’re buying into a story of courage, compassion, and change,” says Holly Rey. “Together, we can turn fashion into a movement that saves lives.”

Join the Movement: The Wear It Forward capsule will be available from 17 November 2025 on Yaga.